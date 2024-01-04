The most important dates of 2024 for motoring enthusiasts they provide a varied assortment of events, ranging from Italian car competitions to the prestigious International Motor Shows around the world.

We have selected the most important and unmissable events that color the year 2024.

In this guide you will find the dates and places with a focus on national and international events linked to the world of motors, with a particular eye on events in Italy with the Formula 1, Formula E, MotoGP, WRC e WEC. From speed races to spectacular exhibitions of vintage vehicles, the calendar of events with engines and cars is a tangle of date to be fixed.

The dates of the 2024 car shows

2024 is full of International Shows with the long-awaited return of Geneva Motor Showfrom 26 to 3 March 2024. But the new year of the salons is inaugurated by CES Las Vegas (from 9 to 13 January) and then from Tokyo Motor Show (from 12 to 14 January).

EVENT DATE PLACE Las Vegas CES show 9-13 January 2024 Las Vegas (US) Tokyo show 12-14 January 2024 Tokyo (JP) Washington DC Auto Show show 19-28 January 2024 Washington (US) Rallye Montecarlo Historique races 31 January-7 February 2024 Montecarlo (MCO) Retromobile Paris show 31 January-4 February 2024 Paris (FR) Chicago Auto Show show 10-19 February 2024 Chicago (US) The ICE St. Moritz 23 and 24 February 2024 St. Moritz (CH ) Geneva Motor Show February 26 – March 3 2024 Geneva (CH) Automotoretrò March 2-3 2024 Parma New York Motor Show March 29 – April 7 2024 New York (US) Techno Classica Essen April 3-7 2024 Essen ( DE) Formula E, E-Prix Italia races 13-14 April 2024 Misano Adriatico WEC 6 Hours of Imola races 21 April 2024 Imola Retroclassic Stuttgart 25-28 April 2024 Stuttgart (DE) F1 Emilia Romagna GP races 19 May 2024 Imola Competition d'Eleganza Villa d'Este salon 24-26 May 2024 Como WRC Rally Italia Sardinia races 30 May-3 June 2024 Alghero MotoGP Italian GP 2 June 2024 Mugello 1000 Miglia races 11-15 June 2024 Brescia WEC 24 Hours of Le Mans races 15-16 June 2024 Le Mans (FR) Milan Monza Motor Show show 28-30 June 2024 Monza Goodwood Festival of Speed ​​races 11-14 July 2024 Goodwood (GB) Monterey Car Week event 9-18 August 2024 Monterey (US) Competition d'Eleganza of Pebble Beach competition 18 August 2024 Pebble Beach (US) F1 Italian GP races 1 September 2024 Monza Goodwood Revival event 6-8 September 2024 Goodwood (GB) MotoGP San Marino GP races 15 September 2024 Misano Adriatico Targa Florio Classic races 10-13 October 2024 Palermo Paris Motor Show 14-20 October 2024 Paris (FR) Vintage cars and motorbikes 24-27 October 2024 Bologna SEMA Show 5-8 November 2024 Las Vegas (US) The date on 2024 calendar of events, shows, competitions, gatherings, elegance competitions

Next it's the turn of Washington DC Auto Show (from 19 to 28 January), the Chicago Auto Show (10-19 February), New York Auto Show (March 29-April 7) e Classic Techno Essen (April 3-7). In Europe the other major exhibition is that of Paris (“Mondial de l’Automobile”) which takes place from 14th to 20th October.

The dates of the 2024 Geneva Motor Show from 26 February to 3 March

Car races and important competitions 2024 in Italy

In Italy, 2024 is expected with a rich program of motoring events. Among these, the world championship events stand out Formula 1 ad Imola on May 19th and Monza on September 1st, together with the MotoGP at Mugello on June 2nd and to Misano on September 15th. Also in Misano, Formula E races for the first time.

The dates of Misano in 2024 where Formula E races will be held for the first time are in April.

Imola it also hosts a stage of WEC World Endurance Championship on April 21st, while the dirt roads of the Sardinia welcome the world championship stage of Mondiale Rally WRC.

The 2024 events calendar also contains the dates of rallies dedicated to fans of tuned, sports and historic cars. Some of these also take place on the occasion of events dedicated to classical passion, such as the Villa d'Este Elegance Competition (26 maggio), Automotoretro of Parma (3 March) e Vintage cars and motorbikes (27 October), which takes place in Bologna.

The date of the 1000 Miglia is scheduled for 11 to 15 June 2024

Among the events on the calendar is also the one with the legendary 1000 Miles (11-15 June) and the Targa Florio Classic (10-13 October).

