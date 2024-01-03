A top that will undoubtedly interest Nintendo fans. We bring the best rated games in Metacritic during 2023 on Nintendo Switch. Don't forget that you can also review the 110 best Nintendo Switch games in 2023 on the web.

Specifically, the top below includes the games that received the best average rating last year of all those that were released on Nintendo Switch. The top is crowned by Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, although several other gems also appear.

You have it below:

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom: Innovative sequel to Breath of the Wild, highlighting vertical exploration with extensive new maps.

Metroid Prime Remastered: An impressive remastering of the original game, maintaining the essence and gameplay of the original version.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder: Recovers the essence of side-scrolling Mario games, with new visuals and gameplay, in addition to entering the top of the best games of 2023 according to Metacritic.

Xenoblade Chronicles 3: Redeemed Futures: Expansion that expands the universe of Xenoblade Chronicles 3 with a new story and well-developed characters on Nintendo Switch.

Sea of Stars: Turn-based RPG with brilliant artistic design, charismatic characters and a plot that surprises at certain points.

Jack Jeanne: Visual novel focused on the story of a young woman who pretends to be a man to fulfill her dreams in the theater.

Persona 4 Golden: Remastered PS Vita version with a well-developed story and complex fighting mechanics.

The Making of Karateka: Content that includes documents on the creation of the title, remastered versions and an essential piece for Karateka fans.

Vampire Survivors: Tremendously addictive game with progressive improvements and challenging scenarios full of enemies.

Dave the Diver: Accessible game with a simple premise: hunt with a harpoon by day and cook for a sushi restaurant at night, with increasing complexity as you progress on Nintendo Switch.

Remember that we recently also shared the top with the best-rated games on Metacritic in 2023 on all platforms.

