It's time to review the 10 best romantic movies of the 90s. The romantic subgenre stood out enormously in that decade. A time that was crucial for cinema due to technological advances that allowed beautiful images to be created and captivating stories to be told.

Through Letterboxd, a popular platform among movie lovers where you can find movie recommendations, you can rescue the best romantic movies of the 90s. So here is the list of romantic recommendations, from worst to best.

10) Portrait of a Young Girl at the End of the 60s in Brussels (1994)

It is director Chantal Akerman's contribution to Tout les garçons et les filles de leur âge, an important French television program that invited renowned directors to show their adolescence and the music that was important to them. At fifteen years old, Michèle decides to leave school. One day, at the cinema, she meets Paul; They wander the streets of Brussels intertwining in conversations that reveal deep confusion in Michèle. At night Michèle goes to a party with Danielle, who is her best friend and at the same time the main reason for her confusion. Definitely, Portrait of a Young Girl at the End of the 60s in Brussels It is one of the best romantic films of the 90s.

9) Haru (1996)

Two young people meet online and become interested in each other after emailing each other every day. Secrets are confessed and the two finally decide to meet in person. Of course, Haru It is one of the best romantic films of the 90s. A captivating Japanese film.

8) Live! (1994) is one of the best romantic films of the 90s that were released in that wonderful time

After being forced to leave his home and family due to gambling debts, a man rebuilds his life as a puppeteer until he becomes involved in the Maoist revolution. When he manages to return to his wife and his children, nothing is like before. In short, Live! It is one of the best romantic films of the 90s. One of those films that will warm you and stir your heart.

7) The Lovers of Pont-Neuf (1991)

Around the Pont-Neuf, despite its name, the oldest bridge in Paris, a fascinating love story develops between two vagabonds: Alex and Michelle. He is a frustrated circus performer due to his addiction to alcohol, and she is a painter who has suffered a painful breakup and is also going blind. An increasingly stronger feeling of mutual dependence is born between them. Definitely, Lovers of the Pont-Neuf It is one of the best romantic films of the 90s.

6) Fallen Angels (1995)

Leon Lai is a hitman tired of his job who is considering quitting. Michelle Reis is a prostitute who, in addition to getting their orders, does Leon's dirty work. But she lives passionately in love with him, even though they have never met in person. Lai will meet a woman, Karen Mok, with whom he will begin a relationship. She, over time, will meet with Reis and will prepare a date for them in which Lai will confess her desire to withdraw from her. Reis, feeling rejected, will prepare one last job for him. Interspersed with this story we find a young mute man, Takeshi Kaneshiro, who living with his father has a difficult existence due to his physical deficiency. His days pass between disparate night jobs and serving as comfort to a young woman deceived by her boyfriend. Of course, Fallen Angels It is one of the best romantic films of the 90s. A brutal film by Wong Kar-Wai.

5) Happy Together (1997) is one of the best romantic films of the 90s, thanks to the mastery of Wong Kar-Wai

Lai Yiu-Kai and Ho Po-Wing live a passionate relationship. They travel from Hong Kong to Argentina, but arriving in the new country seems to transform things and Ho suddenly abandons Lai. He begins to work as a bar bouncer, with the sole desire to raise enough money to return to his country. One day Ho reappears, but things are no longer the same. In short, Happy Together It is one of the best romantic films of the 90s. Another masterpiece by the enormous Wong Kar-Wai.

4) Chungking Express (1994)

Two independent love stories that take place in the popular tourist neighborhood of Tsimhatsui, in Hong Kong. The first describes the fleeting encounter between a young police officer in the midst of a love crisis and a mysterious femme fatale who is a drug dealer. The second focuses on the singular romance between a lonely and simple police officer and the young waitress of the poor bar where he usually eats. Definitely, Chungking Express It is one of the best romantic films of the 90s. Another one from Wong Kar-Wai.

3) Three colors: Red (1994)

Valentina, a young student who makes a living as a model, saves the life of a dog hit by a car. The search for her owner leads her to a retired judge who has a strange obsession: listening to her neighbors' telephone conversations. If before telephone spying was part of his job, now it has become a vice. Valentina dislikes the man's behavior, but she can't help but go see him. Of course, Three colors: Red It is one of the best romantic films of the 90s.

2) Before Sunrise (1995) is one of the best romantic films of the 90s. An unforgettable film

Céline, a French student, and Jesse, a young American traveling through Europe after being abandoned by his girlfriend, meet on a train bound for Paris. When they arrive in Vienna, Jesse has to go down because the next day he returns to his country, but he manages to convince Céline to spend the night with him in the city. Over the course of that night, they get to know each other thoroughly, discussing various issues such as life, death and sex. In short, Before dawn It is one of the best romantic films of the 90s. A magnificent film directed by Richard Linklater and starring Ethan Hawke and Julie Delpy that launched a trilogy that stole the hearts of millions of viewers.

1) A Summer Day (1991)

Taiwan, 1960s. Young Taiwanese, although dominated by China, feel dazzled by the United States and organize gangs to affirm their identity. The original version lasted 237 minutes, but for commercial reasons Yang shortened it for exhibition to 188 minutes. Definitely, A summer day It is the top of the best romantic films of the 90s. A Taiwanese film that has convinced millions of viewers around the planet that, after more than thirty years, it is still one of those films that all expert film buffs highly recommend.

