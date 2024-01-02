Phil Spencer, executive manager of Microsoft Gamingtook advantage of the last hours of 2023 to have fun and play in the company of some fans of Xbox. The manager closed the year with a flourish, as He had a good time alongside players from Latin America in Halo Infinite.

On social media, Xbox fans thanked Spencer for giving them a chance to play together. To their surprise, the manager responded and was also very happy to live a little with the community of Ecuador.

Like all of us, Spencer took advantage of the holidays to spend some time playing her favorite games. The manager decided to have a good time in Firefight mode of Halo Infinite, where he was able to play with various fans from Latin America.

Specifically, he enjoyed the title with players from Ecuador, who thanked him and were very surprised to have been able to live with him. After playing a few games, the players showed off some screenshots where Spencer's profile is seen on the screen.

“Thanks for the invitation, playing Firefight on Halo with some members of the Xbox community in Ecuador was a lot of fun last night,” Spencer said.

“Thank you for everything you do Phil, you are the man who saved Xbox and that is why you are our idol. See you next time in Halo Infinite,” player José Gabriel Parraga responded.

The community recognized how active a player Spencer is and thanked him for always being willing to play with Xbox fans. Many players took the opportunity to wish the manager and the brand a great 2024.

