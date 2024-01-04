The British team has partnered with the General Motors brand for the new LMGT3 class of the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship and will field two examples of Corvette Z06 GT3.R for official drivers Daniel Juncadella and Charlie Eastwood.

TF Sport's current agreement with Corvette only covers the WEC, but team boss Tom Ferrier has revealed that he would like to expand the collaboration to other races in the coming years.

At the top of its list are the Nurburgring and Spa 24 Hours, two races from which Corvette has been absent since 2011.

While the American cars were only used sporadically by teams on the Nordschleife in the late 2000s and early 2010s, the C6.R was well present in the Belgian event and achieved two overall victories in 2007 and 2009 with the team Carsport.

“I think that as a team we would like to participate in the big GT3 events such as the 24h of Spa and Nurburgring, but not in 2024, it will be more for 2025,” Ferrier himself, whose team has participated in the past in a wide range of championships and endurance races with Aston Martin, explaining that participation in the aforementioned races in 2024 is not possible due to the delivery time of the third Z06 GT3.R.

“Next year we only have two cars to start the season. So mostly we will do the WEC and then wait for the third car in the summer, trying to do some single races in different championships and some driver tests for the following year.”

“Then the plan is to have two more by the end of 2024 for the 2025 season. So maybe ELMS, GT World Challenge and Asian Le Mans are doable, but a couple more will come later and then we will have plenty!”

Photo by: Chevrolet

2024 Corvette Z06 GT3R

The Z06 GT3.R, introduced to the world at Daytona earlier this year, is the first Corvette designed specifically for the FIA's GT3 regulations and replaces the C8.R as the brand's flagship racing car.

Next year, Corvette will compete with the Z06 GT3.R in the GTD Pro class of the IMSA SportsCar Championship and will also support TF Sport's WEC program.

Beyond further customer participation in IMSA's GTD category and SRO-run championships, the General Motors brand has not yet announced plans regarding where its Z06 GT3.R might race in 2024, but remains open to the possibility of be present in the major GT3 endurance competitions, with the head of General Motors, Laura Wontrop Klauser, leaving the customer teams the possibility of deciding where to race the brand's new GT3.

“We'll see what our customers want to do,” Klauser told Motorsport.com. “We have IMSA, WEC and then we'll have those from SRO North America who will take delivery of our cars that will race in '24.”

“There will also be deliveries later in '24 for the '25 season and it will depend on who wants to take the cars where and when, based on their reception.”

When asked whether a Corvette involvement in the legendary Nordschleife race is possible, Klauser replied: “We are not against anything. We work with our customers where it makes sense, making sure we have sufficient support from a parts and maintenance point of view. car and assessing what else they might need to do that, whether they feel they need additional support and working through all of that.”