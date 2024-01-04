More than a year ago, Mercedes treated its A-Class to a facelift, and it may have done so for the last time. Rumors have been circulating for some time that the Germans want to get rid of their more compact models in their ambition to build an even stronger premium image. Their most compact model of all is of course the A-Class and it would not have a direct successor after its current generation… And that also applies to hot hatch versions such as this Mercedes-AMG A 45 S 4MATIC+.

Like the big AMGs

So there is a good chance that we are looking at the last form that the classic AMG hot hatch will ever take and it must be said: it looks remarkably similar to its previous form. Mercedes has played it subtly with this facelift and the same applies to the Mercedes-AMG versions… Although “subtle” may not be the right word for every copy. For example, a standard A 45 S simply looks like a slightly lower, slightly thicker A-Class, but if your pockets are deep enough, you can wrap it in an aero package that treats the front bumper to canards and the tailgate to a whopper of a spoiler.

Even inside a well-decorated A 45 S, you won't easily make the mistake of sitting in an ordinary A-Class. Admittedly, the dashboard and center console are identical, but that hardly bothers since the use of materials and the finish of the standard model are already excellent. In addition, your AMG gets bucket seats at no extra cost, but the showpiece of this cabin since the facelift is the steering wheel. For example, the hot hatch now has a double-spoke version, complete with – secretly quite clumsy – touch-sensitive keys. Under those spokes there are personalisable, physical knobs for the driving modes, just like in the large AMGs.

Hotatch for advanced users

And you know what: an A 45 S 4MATIC+ actually deserves that. With approximately 250 available horsepower per tonne of weight, this pocket rocket is on par with some of those “big AMGs”. Its performance speaks for itself, because the A 45 S sprints to 100 km/h in just 3.9 seconds and then continues to a top speed of 270 km/h – electronically limited, of course. In short: while a hot hatch is often seen as someone's first step into the world of sports cars, this Mercedes-AMG feels like an offering for advanced users, to say the least.

You don't have to look far for the reason, on the contrary. At the very front of the A 45 S lives such a bomb of an engine that five years after its launch it still holds the title of 'most powerful four-cylinder production engine in the world'. In Affalterbach, for example, they managed to squeeze no less than 421 hp and 500 Nm of torque from a 2.0-liter petrol engine thanks to smart air guidance and a mighty twin scroll turbo. The latter ensures a nice linear power build-up, and the eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission in turn provides lightning-fast shifts. Afterwards, up to 50 percent of the power can be sent to the rear axle if desired – because '4MATIC'… Or rather: '4MATIC+', because the all-wheel drive of the A 45 S can do more than just that.

Master of fast cornering

Of the 50 percent of power that the engine sends towards the rear axle, a smart differential can, in certain circumstances, choose to send the whole lot to one wheel. The result is a driving experience that seems to flout the laws of physics. The first time you approach a bend in the A 45 S, you do so quite carefully, but one steering movement later you already feel that this is not the way this Mercedes-AMG wants to be treated. Instead, you just have to blast through every corner at full throttle because the more power the engine sends to that differential, the more grip that differential can produce.

Its absurd acceleration and endless grip are not the only assets of an A 45 S. Its chassis is so perfectly balanced that the entire driving experience seems telepathically connected to your brain. Suddenly you can do almost everything you previously only dared to try in Need for Speed, but in real life. For example, if you release some gas in a quickly taken corner, you get an easy-to-control lift-off oversteer, while the power on the rear axle sometimes also generates some oversteer itself to get around the corner even faster. In other words, you feel like the master of fast cornering, although that is a title that mainly belongs to this Mercedes-AMG itself.

Twice the price, three times the power

However, don't think that all that sportiness makes the A 45 S an unliveable car for everyday use. For example, its adaptive suspension is rock hard in the more adrenaline-sensitive driving modes, but in comfort mode this hot hatch suddenly becomes remarkably soft. The engine also remains nicely in the background because no matter how realistic its wonderful howl in Sport mode may sound; what you hear is largely generated by the speakers. There is nothing to complain about the interior space if you can live with the space in an A-Class… And that also applies to the somewhat jerky transmission at low speeds because an A 45 S is quite frustrating to be stuck in a traffic jam with. just like a regular A-Class with automatic transmission.

It goes without saying that this hot hatch must cost a bit more than a regular A-Class – and actually say “twice as much”. Indeed: while you get the cheapest A 180 for 35,090 euros, you have to spend no less than 75,020 euros for an A 45 S. This is of course not surprising because for that money you get more than three times the power, very generous standard equipment and the coolest looks of the local fitness car park… And if you only need two and a half times the power of an A 180, then you can always go for a 15,000 euro less expensive A 35 4MATIC.

Conclusion

The facelift of the A 45 S 4MATIC+ changes little to the recipe, but it didn't really have to. Previously, this Mercedes-AMG was already a brilliant bomb of a car and with a few subtle changes in its pocket, the hot hatch can devour corners for a few extra years. Afterwards, however, there is a good chance that this kind of entertainment is finally over, so perhaps more than ever it applies to this A 45 S: enjoy it before it is too late.

Motor

2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo petrol

Transmission

8-trapezoidal machine

Basic model price

€ 75 020.00

Average test consumption

9.20 L/100km