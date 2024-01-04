2023 is over, so it's time for the annual grades parade again. The Belgian registration figures, for example, trickled in earlier this week and BMW took an unsurprising top position. However, if we look at the strongest risers of the year, the purely electric Tesla stands out with its increase of about 234 percent compared to 2022… And Belgium is apparently not the only country in which the American manufacturer is doing so well. .

BYD is catching up

Tesla has announced that it has had another record year. For example, the manufacturer delivered almost 1.81 million EVs worldwide this year, which is 38 percent more than it managed to achieve in 2022. We don't have to look far to find to which models they mainly owe this increase, because of the 1,808,581 cars delivered, no fewer than 1,739,707 were a Model 3 or Model Y. The Model S and A handful of Cybertrucks and Semis only accounted for 68,874 deliveries, but all together this will once again give Tesla the title of largest EV builder in the world in 2023.

However, this does not include one quarter of 2023, because in the last three months of the year Tesla's electric delivery figures were surpassed by another brand for the first time. BYD can now call itself the world's largest manufacturer of plug-in cars and if you only count the purely electric models, the Chinese manufacturer was also the largest in the world in Q4 2023. In that quarter, it delivered 526,409 EVs worldwide, compared to Tesla's 484,507 units. However, over the entire year, BYD is stranded on 1.57 million fully electric cars, with which it still has some time to make up… But give BYD four quarters like the last of 2023, and Tesla can take the throne of the largest EV builder in the world. world might give up in 2024.