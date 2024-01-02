Tesla usually takes its facelifts very seriously, and there is no other way. The American manufacturer has the habit of keeping its models in production for a particularly long time — just look at the now 9-year-old Model and so we only saw the Model 3 develop into a more competent version of itself thanks to the 'Highland' facelift. So it seemed logical that the technically identical Model Y would soon follow and if we can believe sources within Tesla, that is exactly what will happen soon.

When for Europe?

The Bloomberg news agency has heard from insiders that a major facelift for the Model Y is coming. They did not confirm in so many words that it would receive the same changes as the Model 3, although that is only logical since according to them, both the interior and the exterior are being thoroughly overhauled. The sources wished to remain anonymous because the information is not yet official, but they said that Tesla has just shut down part of its Chinese factory in Shanghai for a week to prepare everything for the arrival of the updated Model Y. Production would therefore should start around mid-2024.

The fact that this specifically concerns the Tesla factory in China is not an unimportant detail. The Model Y is also built in Europe – specifically in Berlin – but the insiders do not say a word about that. The facelift is therefore of utmost importance for the Chinese market as domestic carmakers there are unveiling new competitors at such a rapid pace these days. Tesla therefore has every advantage in having the updated Model Y available there as quickly as possible, but there may be a little less haste for the European market. Even without a facelift, the electric SUV seems to have become the best-selling car of 2023, according to the latest figures…