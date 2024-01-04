In the space of ten days, from Monday 25 December to Wednesday 3 January, the sources of tension between some countries in the Middle East increased due to some specific events, including targeted assassinations, attacks at sea and very violent attacks. These tensions, which mostly concerned the rivalry between Israel and Iran (and Iranian-linked groups and militias), were added to those already existing due to the war in the Gaza Strip between Israel and Hamas. At the moment, however, the possibility that the war in Gaza will spread to other countries, such as Lebanon or even Iran, remains remote.

To understand how the situation has worsened, a bit of context must be kept in mind.

Iran supports, arms and partly controls a number of militias and armed groups in numerous countries across the Middle East, including Lebanon, Syria, Iraq and Yemen: these militias include Hamas. The Iranian regime defines this collection of loyal militias as the “resistance front”, or the “axis of resistance”, where the resistance is against Israel and the United States, Iran's two historic enemies. Since the beginning of the war in Gaza, all these groups have increased their activities, and have organized small attacks or assaults on Israeli or US military facilities.

Israel has so far responded decisively. Bombings are now almost daily between the northern border of Israel and the southern border of Lebanon, where Hezbollah, a strong Lebanese paramilitary group armed and supported by Iran, operates. Israel has also bombed military positions in Syria on more than one occasion. Meanwhile, the Houthis, a group allied with Iran that governs half of Yemen, have been attacking Israeli and US ships transiting the Red Sea for months, and for a few weeks have extended their attacks, making the transit of commercial ships very difficult.

The events of the last ten days have taken place in this context of growing clashes between Israel on the one hand and Iran and its allies on the other.

The first occurred on December 25, when in a bombing raid on Damascus, the capital of Syria, theIsraeli air force killed a high-ranking Iranian general, Sayyed Razi Mousavi. Mousavi was one of the most prominent and senior generals of the Revolutionary Guards, Iran's most powerful military force, and was responsible for coordinating the military alliance between Syria and Iran.

With the targeted killing of Mousavi, Israel struck for the first time since the beginning of the war in Gaza a target linked not to Hamas but directly to the Iranian leadership. Ebrahim Raisi, the Iranian president, said in those days: “Israel will certainly pay for its actions.”

In the next days Israel has intensified its bombing of Lebanon and Syria. They were not massive bombings like those on the Gaza Strip, but operations limited to military targets. The bombings in recent days in Lebanon were aimed at hitting Hezbollah positions closest to the Israeli border, while those in Syria presumably hit the infrastructure that Iran and Hezbollah use to supply weapons via third countries.

Without a doubt the most notable event was themurder of Saleh al Arouri, one of the most important political leaders of Hamas, who had the task of maintaining relations between the radical group and Hezbollah. Arouri was killed on Tuesday in Beirut, the capital of Lebanon, in a targeted bombing that hit his office in the city.

Israel has not officially claimed responsibility for Arouri's killing (as always happens in these cases) but it is practically certain that the targeted bombing was carried out by the Israeli air force. The killing of Arouri is notable first of all for the importance of his figure, and then because it occurred in the Lebanese capital, and in particular in the Dahiyeh neighborhood, which is one of Hezbollah's “strongholds” in the city. Again both Hamas and Hassan Nasrallah, the head of Hezbollah, have said Israel will be punished for the killing.

The latest major event involving Iran may not directly concern Israel, but it could still contribute to increasing tensions between the two countries. Wednesday in the Iranian city of Kerman two explosions killed almost 100 people, almost all civilians, during the commemorations for the anniversary of the death of Iranian general Qassem Suleimani. Suleimani was the most powerful Iranian military man and one of the most influential people in the entire Middle East: he was killed in 2020 by the United States in a drone attack.

The Iranian authorities said that the attack in Kerman was a terrorist attack: according to reconstructions made by the local media, the two explosions were caused by bombs detonated remotely, about ten minutes apart. However, they did not specify who the perpetrators of the attack were. It is unlikely, though not impossible, for Israel to be involved: such an attack would be unusual for the Israeli military or intelligence. But some Iranian politicians, such as some members of parliament, have already begun to accuse Israel, and the Kerman attack could also end up increasing the already very strong tensions between the two countries.

All of these events together show quite clearly how Israel, after nearly three months of bombing and warfare concentrated on the Gaza Strip, is beginning to expand its military operations to targets it believes are linked to the October 7 Hamas attack.

It is not yet clear to what extent these actions will be perceived as a direct provocation by Iran and its allies, and to what extent they could provoke an extension of the war. To date, Iran has maintained a rather cautious position, despite the extremely bellicose rhetoric of its leaders: neither its military forces nor Hezbollah, the most important of Iran's armed groups allied, have really intervened against Israel, apart from the limited border skirmishes. It is not clear at the moment whether things could change.

