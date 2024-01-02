For many, Telegram continues to be the messaging application par excellence. Over the last few years, continuous improvements in security and the functions that have been added have been the ingredients that have allowed this. Now, the app starts the year in the best possible way: updating with interesting new features.

Telegram is, for many, one of the best instant messaging applications that we can currently find on the market. Although WhatsApp, its main competitor, always tops the lists of the most downloaded, the reality is that the functions and possibilities that Telegram offers us position it in a more than prominent place. And, in fact, yours has been one of the first updates that we have been able to download this year 2024. Demonstrating its commitment to its users to continue improving and adding new possibilities that allow it to continue maintaining its positioning in the market. We tell you the main ones.

Magic wipe and update bots

iOS users had already been able to enjoy a few weeks ago the effect that turned self-deleting messages into dust, that is, those for which a countdown was established once they had been read. Now, both Apple and Android system consumers can enjoy this effect in any message. According to Telegram, this animation has been configured to have a minimal impact in terms of energy, so our battery will not be affected at any time.

Aware of the interest that bots arouse in its application, Telegram has also improved its platform with the aim of enhancing it even more at the beginning of the year. Developers will be able to design new bots that include all kinds of functions and that also allow you to interact with them: new reactions, the ability to quote them and send responses to other chats. All of this in a very intuitive way that only requires a few clicks to work.

New calls

As messaging applications have developed, they not only allow us to exchange messages with our family and friends, but also interact with them through calls. Telegram has started the year by completely redefining the video calling interface, including new animations and backgrounds that change depending on the specific status of the call. That is, the background will be different if we are calling, if it is picked up or when we end the call in question. All this with an interface that, as we mentioned previously, requires fewer resources. Therefore, it does not impact so directly on the autonomy of the device.

In addition to all this, we have also sought to improve the user experience offered to consumers who use the application and who have old, but equally usable models. To this end, compatibility and operation have been improved.

Finally, Telegram has highlighted in its blog that one of the objectives they have for the current 2024 is to improve the quality of the audio and the connection that the devices need to be able to use the application. Seeking to offer the best possible framework with which to continue positioning Telegram in what it currently is: one of the best instant messaging apps that we can currently find on the market.