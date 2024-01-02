Taylor Swift continues to accumulate hits and establishing herself as the most prominent female singer today by achieving first place on the Billboard 200 albums chartwith the most weeks at the top of the most popular.

With her album “1989” (Taylor's Version), the singer added 68 weeks on the list, thus surpassing the king of rock, Elvis Presley, who from 1956 until 2022 occupied that place with 67 weeks.

Although In the general area, those who continue to lead are The Beatles, who so far hold 132 weeks, with their 19 albums.

This new record finishes closing one of the best years for Swift, in which she reached impressive figures, such as the $250 million that the film of her tour, “The Eras Tour”, raised at the box office; or the first place of her single “Cruel Summer” on the Billboard Hot 100 chart; Not to mention that the American tour is the first to exceed one billion dollars in earnings, with 4.35 million tickets sold over 60 dates.

As if that were not enough, the singer was named person of the year by Time magazine, and Spotify placed her as the artist with the most streams worldwide, with more than 26 billion listens.

