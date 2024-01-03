Taylor Swift was the owner of 2023. The American singer closed as the most listened to artist in the world on the Spotify platform. In addition, she broke several records related to collection and popularity. However, early in the new year, The Weeknd took over the top spot in digital streams.

According to application information Spotify, The Weeknd has 111 million 679 thousand 493 monthly listeners, while the American artist has only 109 million 901 thousand 153.

Although it lost first place in monthly listeners, Taylor Swift has spent 68 weeks with 13 albums at the top of the Billboards. This is a record that we do not know where it will reach, since the previous artist who achieved something similar was Elvis Presley who had 10 albums for 67 weeks.

