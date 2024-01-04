Suara.com – It is known that the couple Ustad Solmed and April Jasmine have just moved into their new house in the Bogor area, West Java. This new house immediately became the spotlight because it has various luxurious facilities in it.

In fact, Ustad Solmed and April Jasmine's new house has facilities like a resort. His new house has a large yard like a palace. Based on Ustad Solmed's statement, there are several sports facilities that make it very luxurious.

“There is a swimming pool, shooting range, badminton, futsal, circuit, playground. To be healthy, exercise,” said Ustad Solmed.

Appearance of Ustaz Solmed's new house (YouTube/SCTV)

Not only that, this house also has entertainment facilities. These include a mini cinema, sauna, salon and games like Timezone. The doors of the house also use fingerprint technology.

This luxury house then raised questions about Ustad Solmed's income. The reason is, to build a large house with luxurious facilities requires quite a lot of money. So where does Ustad Solmed's income come from?

1. TV Shows

One of Ustad Solmed's sources of income is as a television show performer. He often performs in several da'wah programs on various television stations, such as Kalam Hati, Barakallah, Aksi Indonesia 2023, and others.

2. Tausiyah

Not only lectures on television, Ustad Solmed also often receives calls to give sermons at various events. For tausiyah rates, Ustad Solmed also does not set a specific price. However, he left it all up to the organizers.

Ustaz Solmed and April Jasmine (Instagram)

3. Property Business

April Jasmine's husband is known to have a business in the property sector. He has a number of villas that are rented out to the public. Some of the villas he owns include Jasmine Palace, Sulthan Palace with various different facilities.

4. Music Group

Ustad Solmed's other income is from music groups. He has a gambus music group called The Sulthan. The music created is also specifically for preaching through songs. This music group also often performs at various events.

5. Selling Herbal Cigarettes

During the pandemic, Ustad Solmed tried to open a SIN herbal cigarette business. This business is quite popular and makes a lot of profits. This is one of Ustad Solmed's sources of income.