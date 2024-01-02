When the Christmas holidays are over, you will need a good laptop to renew the old one you had to resume your daily work tasks and continue improving your user experience. To do this, MediaMarkt has put the laptop on sale for a limited time Lenovo IdeaPad 1 at a totally groundbreaking price, with interest-free financing and free home delivery.

If you are still looking for the ideal gift for these Three Wise Men, we are going to make it easy for you: the laptop Lenovo IdeaPad 1 15ALC7 It is one of the best purchases you can make currently if what you want is to enjoy a powerful and reliable computer. This device offers the capabilities needed to deliver optimal performance at a very low price. Right now, you can find it with a 20% discount at MediaMarkt until January 7, for a total price of 499 euros.

Unlimited power

Lenovo is one of the most powerful brands when it comes to laptops and has been demonstrating it over the last few years. Among its wide range of products, we can without a doubt recommend the purchase of the Lenovo IdeaPad 1 15ALC7, an all-terrain laptop that obtains powerful optimization in all its executions thanks to the implementation of a procesador AMD Ryzen 5 5500Uaccompanied by a 6-core architecture, 6-thread performance to deliver extraordinary performance in all high-demand tasks.

Likewise, you will be able to open and close applications at the speed of the wind with the addition of 16 GB of DDR4 type RAM and a maximum processor frequency of 4.0 GHz, which increases system fluidity. However, the 512 GB SSD They also streamline all processes, ensuring an optimal and long-lasting experience, without worrying about increasing space in the near future.

On the other hand, you can also enjoy the speed of the dedicated graphics card AMD Radeon Graphicsso you can enjoy the best video editing and get the most out of your games with high-quality settings.

Screen with FHD resolution and WiFi 6 connection

Another of the most striking aspects of this Lenovo IdeaPad 1 15ALC7 is, without a doubt, its 15.6-inch screen at Full HD resolution (1920×1080) with TN anti-glare technology. In the frames of the panel we can find a webcam and a microphone. The two 1.5W speakers and Dolby Audio sound technology are nestled in the body of the laptop. At the same time, it has an integrated 42 Wh battery that allows it to last for long hours during use.

Consequently, the connections it integrates are 1 USB 2.0, 1 USB 3.2 Gen 1, 1 USB-C 3.2 for file transfers, 1 HDMI 1.4b, 1 headphone jack slot and 1 card reading port.

Finally, this Lenovo laptop has wireless Internet connection technology WiFi 6, which significantly improves Internet speed at values ​​of more than 1 Gbps, reduces latency and increases file upload and download transmission. In addition, you will not have to install any operating system, since it comes integrated as standard Windows 11 Home so you can get the most out of it with all these features implemented.