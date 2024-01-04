The renowned sports mangaka, Takahashi Youichi, has had to say goodbye in a surprise due to health problems and age.

In the world of manga, there are names that resonate with an echo of greatness, and Takahashi Youichi is, without a doubt, one of them. With his last work approaching the end, “Captain Tsubasa” fans are preparing to say goodbye to this master of drawing in April 2024.

Takahashi, whose career has been an inspiration to millions, announces that both “Captain Tsubasa – Rising Sun” and “Captain Tsubasa – Memories” will conclude simultaneously in the 20th issue of Captain Tsubasa Magazine. This issue not only closes these stories but also the publication of the magazine.

An unplanned goodbye

The reason behind this surprising farewell is anchored in Takahashi's health and age. Although this ends an era, it does not mean that the “Captain Tsubasa” universe disappears. Takahashi plans to leave a draft for the final arc of the “World Cup,” which could be the basis for future adaptations.

Takahashi's mark on the world of manga is indelible. Since the release of “Captain Tsubasa” in the 1980s, he has captured hearts and minds, not only in Japan but around the world. His unique narrative style and his ability to intertwine emotions with sport They have made their works more than just stories: they are a cultural phenomenon.

“Captain Tsubasa” is not just a manga, it is a cultural catalyst. It has inspired not only other manga and anime works, but also real soccer players. It is more than a series; It is a symbol of perseverance, passion and dreams.

The future of “Captain Tsubasa”

Although Takahashi hangs up his pen, “Captain Tsubasa” has a future. The doors are left open for new adaptations and versions, keeping Tsubasa Ozora's legacy alive. The draft for the “World Cup” arc that Takahashi plans to leave is a promise that the story will continuein other hands, but with the same spirit.

The announcement has generated a wave of emotions among fans. This story has transcended generations, creating a global community of followers who now face the end of an era. But beyond the sadness, there is a feeling of gratitude towards Takahashi for the decades of stories that have been part of her lives.

Youichi is not just a mangaka, he is a storyteller who has touched the souls of his readers. His retirement is a time to reflect on the power of art to bring people together, transcend barriers and create a lasting legacy. His long story is more than a manga, it is a testament to human passion and creativity.

“Oliver and Benji”, the name that changed the game in Spain

In Spain, “Captain Tsubasa” became a cultural phenomenon under the name “Oliver y Benji”. Released in the 80s, this anime series not only captured the imagination of young Spaniards, but also significantly influenced the popularity of football among children. The story of Oliver Atom (Tsubasa Ozora in the original version) and Benji Price (Genzo Wakabayashi) transcended the screen, becoming a icon for an entire generation.

The series stood out for its dramatic representation of soccer matchesmixing almost supernatural abilities with profound life lessons, perseverance and friendship. Impacted Spanish football culture, inspiring many young people to practice the sport. Even today, professional soccer players in Spain cite “Oliver and Benji” as a key influence on his passion and dedication to football.

The success of “Oliver and Benji” in Spain is a testament to the power of anime to cross cultural barriers and connect with international audiences. The series was not only entertaining, but also acted as a bridge between Japanese manga/anime and Spanish popular cultureleaving an indelible mark in the hearts of many fans.