The Guadalajara cinema billboard has the film in its programming Syncopationthe first feature film by Alan Gutiérrez, who writes, directs and produces this film.

Syncopation. SPECIAL/CNMG DISTRIBUTION.

Syncopation is a musical term that means going against the rhythm. The plot is the story of Olaf, who has to face different adversities to fulfill his dream: To be a jazz musician.. The aspiring jazz musician sacrifices everything to achieve his dream with his friend Sammy, a fading musician who will change his life forever and teach him the true meaning of success.

Syncopation. SPECIAL/CNMG DISTRIBUTION.

The emotional comedy-drama that revolves around this jazz trumpeter marks the return to cinema of actress Iran Castillo.

Syncopation

By Alan Gutiérrez.

With Osvaldo de Leon, Iran Castle, Antonio Monroe, Marina Ruiz. Lisset, Maurice Arguelles, Cesar Rodriguez, Roger Montes.

Mexico, 2023.

XM

Themes

Cinema Premieres Syncopation Alan Gutiérrez Osvaldo de León Iran Castillo

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions