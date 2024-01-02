loading…

The aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford once helped Israel in its war against Hamas. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – The US Navy recalled the world's largest warship, which was sent to the eastern Mediterranean Sea after Hamas' attack on Israel on October 7. The US claims to be reevaluating its global power needs.

The withdrawal coincided with the withdrawal of thousands of Israeli troops from the Gaza Strip. Is that also a signal of the Israeli troops' defeat against Hamas?

The aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford will return to its homeport in Norfolk, Virginia, after its first combat deployment, an eight-month cruise that began May 2, 2023.

Ford – described by a Navy spokesperson as “the most adaptable and lethal combat platform in the world” – was commissioned in 2017 and is the US Navy's newest aircraft carrier and the lead ship in the Navy's first new aircraft carrier class designed in more than 40 year.

The 100,000-ton warship, with a contingent of F/A-18 Super Hornet fighter jets, arrived off the coast of Israel days after a Hamas terror attack that killed more than 1,200 people.

The move was ordered so that Ford could contribute to “the US regional deterrence and defense posture,” the US Navy's Sixth Fleet said in a statement.

With Ford gone, the USS Eisenhower becomes the only US aircraft carrier in the region as tensions rise over Houthi attacks on commercial shipping in the Red Sea.

The Houthi group has launched dozens of attacks on commercial ships since October 7, saying they were acting in solidarity with Hamas amid the group's war with Israel.

Over the weekend, US forces, including helicopters operating off the coast of the Eisenhower, had their first deadly confrontation with Houthi units, sinking three Houthi vessels that were attacking a commercial vessel and shooting at US helicopters that came to their aid.

“US Navy helicopters returned fire in self-defense, sinking three of the four small vessels, and killing their crews. The fourth ship left the area,” said a statement from US Central Command.