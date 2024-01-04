Given its success, Switch has been in the crosshairs of pirates for years and Nintendo has once again fought against criminals. One of them, Gary Bowser, gave the note in recent years because he was taken before the authorities, was in prison and ended up with a debt of $10 million that he pays to Nintendo in installments. Recently, his name came up again in the face of what is emerging as a new advance by a group dedicated to piracy.

Gary Bowser claims to have no relationship with Mig Switch

The infamous Gary Bowser was linked to the sudden revelation of the Mig Switch flash card, which is presumed to be a “development and backup device”, although it also opens the door to the use of ROMS obtained illegally on the Internet. According to the information that was presented in the first instance, Gary Bowser's appeared in the code of the site that promotes Mig Switch as well as in the accounts that promote said card, however, this subject denied having any participation.

Gary Bowser went to jail for participating in 3DS and Nintendo Switch piracy

According to Gary Bowser, before closing 2023 he was the victim of a hacker attack known as DNS cache poisoning, which adds false or incorrect information in the data transmission resulting in wrong queries that at first glance appear real. Hence, this person who owes millions to Nintendo came out of the shadows immediately to clarify the situation because the last thing he wants is to get into a new legal problem with the Japanese company.

According to Gary Bowser, hackers tried to extort him through this attack and threatened to continue putting his name on projects related to Nintendo piracy if he did not hand over the requested money. In this regard, the affected person assured that he has already taken action on the matter to protect his user accounts and denied being part of anything that is related to Mig Switch.

Within the framework of the revelation of this controversial flash card, the youtuber Modern Vintage Gamer warned of a possible relationship between Mig Switch and Team Xecuter, of which Gary Bowser was a part, since the leader of this group is still free and it is not the first time that returns with greater force after fighting off the persecution of the companies and authorities.

