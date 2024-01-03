During the next few days, the Three Wise Men have one of their great challenges: being able to travel, in the few hours that the night lasts, the entire territory of our country to leave our gifts under the tree. A situation that, without the magic that surrounds them, would be impossible to overcome. Now, in addition, we will have the opportunity to contact them during the previous days to be able to convey our requests and wishes to them.

Thanks to the development of new technologies, it is no longer necessary to look for our nearest mailbox to send our letter to our Wizard King. Now, we can send it through the internet. Or, what is better, transmitting everything to our king through a video call or receiving a video that will arrive from the Far East. A much simpler and more direct solution and, above all, very fun. We tell you the main applications that exist for this.

Video call of Three Wise Men

Talking directly to our favorite Wizard King has never been so easy. To do this, all we have to do is go to our application store and search for “Videocall of the Three Wise Men”. Available for both iOS and Android, we will have the opportunity to talk to our king and tell him everything we have asked for in our letter.

The way it works is very simple, we just have to download the application, select which one is our Wizard King and click on the arrows on the right. Three seconds later, we are going to receive a video call that is sure to leave more than one mouth open.

Vuvu Video

Vuvu Video is a website where we can order a personalized video of our favorite Wizard King. In this case, we have two options, both paid. The first of them costs 4.90 euros and, with it, we receive a four-minute video with the name and photograph of the person to whom we want to dedicate the video and the photograph in question.

If we need a slightly longer video, we can pay for the six-minute option, which costs 10.90 euros. And, in addition to all of the above, you can also mention our favorite hobby, the merits we have achieved this year or even the performance of a special performance by the RRMM of Oriente.

Three Wise Men Augmented Reality

Can you imagine being able to enjoy the Three Wise Men directly in the living room of your home or in your room? This is the proposal of Three Wise Men Augmented Reality, an app for Android that allows us to place the Three Wise Men in any room of our home, with a very real appearance.

Our mobile device must be compatible and, in this case, it is only available for Android. However, it offers us a large number of possibilities to surprise the little ones ahead of one of the most exciting nights of the year.