With its 1,540 grams (in medium size) the S-R10 is positioned on a par with other top-of-the-range racing helmets. The weight, however, is perfectly balanced and once the helmet is worn it seems to be lighter than the declared data. Even though we are talking about a racing helmet, the interior is soft and comfortable and the padding perfectly copies the shape of the head. Compared to other competitors there is a little more pressure on the cheekbones, but this, as we will see, helps offer reference stability. Even when stationary, a sense of complete safety and “freedom” is perceived, given by the raised shape of the lower lateral profile of the chin guard. No problem even putting the glasses under the helmet.

But the best comes as soon as you get moving. The S-R10 does not generate any kind of hiss or turbulence. At the end of the straight of the Vairano track you reach around 280 km/h and even when you throw yourself out of the fairings your helmet is overwhelmed by the air mass remains immobile in his placewithout pressing on the nose, but the most impressive aspect is its stability: no rattling, no vibrations, it's incredible how stable it is. As well as on the track, we also appreciated this aspect a lot during motorway transfers, when at code speed the helmet remains perfectly still, in a “neutral” position, thus causing reduced strain on the neck and making the journey less tiring. Soundproofing is also promoted, which is obviously not comparable to that of a tourist helmet, but is more than sufficient even for long journeys. There are never any creaks or “structural” noises and the noise caused by the rustling of the air is very minimal and never annoying.

Wide visibility area and thanks to the A-Head mounting system in a few seconds you can tilt the helmet on your head so as to always have an optimal vision. For example, you can have the chin guard higher for when we are riding without the fairing on the track, or lower for when we are on the road. By doing so we will have greater visibility over long distances in the first situation, closer in the second. Before the test we imagined that this system was one of those useless commercial gimmicks, but after having modified the setting of our helmet we can assure you that it is a system that really works. Good ventilation, perhaps even too “generous” if you also remove the rubber placed under the visor closure, but by closing the ventilation vents the comfort inside the helmet is very good. Objective achieved, therefore, for Alpinestars, which with this, its first racing helmet, positions itself on par with, and perhaps even above in terms of stability, the most established competitors in the racing world.