• 659 cm³ vertical single-cylinder engine
• Bore x stroke 116 x 62.4 mm
• Compression ratio 13.1:1
• Maximum power 57 kW (77.5 HP) at 9,750 rpm – 85 HP at 9,500 rpm with Termignoni racing exhaust
• Maximum torque 63 Nm (6.4 Kgm) at 8,050 rpm – 6.8 Kgm with Termignoni racing exhaust
• Aluminum cylinder barrel
• Euro 5+ approval
• Mixed chain-gear Desmodromic distribution with double overhead camshaft, 4 valves per cylinder. 46.8 mm titanium intake valves, 38.2 mm exhaust valves.
• Asymmetrical crankshaft mounted on differentiated diameter main bearings
• Double balancing countershaft with water and oil pump control function
• Multi-disc oil-bath clutch, servo-driven and with anti-hopping function
• Semi-dry sump lubrication with delivery pump and recovery pump
• Fuel supply with oval section throttle body with an equivalent diameter of 62 mm
• Six-speed gearbox with the possibility of fitting the Ducati Quick Shift (DQS) Up & Down
• Oil change set at 15,000 km
• Checking and possibly adjusting the valve clearance set at 30,000 km
