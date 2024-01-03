We will immediately help you out of your dream: there will be no electric Rio replacement (for the time being) with Rimac tech and 1,000+ hp for next to nothing. You will also soon not be able to drive yourself in the Rimac and Kia collaboration model. The Croatian car brand is setting up a new company that will make autonomous taxis. The project would be supported by Kia.

The robot taxis are built under the name Project 3 Mobility. According to Mate Rimac, the project should 'change the lives of more people' than Rimac does. The taxis would have their own chargers, storage areas and parking spaces. He also tells Autocar that there is 'some support' from Kia. Kia is listed under the heading 'investors' on the Project 3 Mobility website.

It is not the first time that Kia and Rimac have helped each other. In 2019, Kia and Hyundai jointly transferred 80 million euros to Croatia for the development of 'prototypes for high-performance electric and hydrogen electric cars'. In addition to Kia, the EU is also making a contribution. Project 3 Mobility received 179.5 million euros from the European Commission in May last year.

This year we will already see the self-driving taxi from Rimac and Kia

Project 3 wants to present the car sometime early this year. Rimac does say that it is 'a completely different type of car'. A Renault Espace would have been used for the test kilometers. After this you have to wait another two years before you can drive yourself around a big city. There are currently no images of what the robot taxi will look like.

The services will be 'premium', but not 'expensive or fancy', Rimac said. The brand is initially targeting twenty cities in Europe and the Middle East. The test of the taxi must take place in Zagreb, the city where the headquarters are located. 'Tens of thousands of units per year' will soon have to be shipped from the factory in England to the taxi ranks.