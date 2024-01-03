We have already shared with you on the web some of the secrets and most curious details of Super Nintendo World after its opening in Japan and the version of Universal Studios Hollywood, also inaugurated. Now we bring more news outside of what is happening in Japan with the new Donkey Kong attraction. A few days ago we had a video of it and then it was officially announced.

Universal Studios Florida stars in today's news. These are the confirmed details:

Opening in 2025: Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Florida is scheduled for 2025, with impressive progress so far.

Part of the Epic Universe expansion: It will be part of the expansion of the Universal Epic Universe park, which will include four areas, a central center and three hotels.

Centerpiece of the expansion: Super Nintendo World will be the main focus, offering experiences like the Mushroom Kingdom theme, attractions like Yoshi's Adventure, Mario Kart: Bowser's Challenge, and the upcoming roller coaster Donkey Kong: Mine Cart Madness.

Construction progress: The images below show significant progress across all areas of the theme park, revealing recognizable points of interest and building excitement for the remainder of 2024.

