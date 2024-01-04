One of the most anticipated projects by gamers in the United States is Super Nintendo World, which is building its second space on American soil in Orlando, Florida. Now, a preview of how the construction is going has been shared and you have to see it.

The Universal Studios Orlando attraction is progressing at a good pace

As you probably remember, it was in February of last year when Super Nintendo World Hollywood in Hollywood opened its doors, all to offer a unique experience to fans of the Mushroom Kingdom.

Now, and while the Florida project in Universal Studios continues to move forward, an image has just been shared that shows how the construction of the park is going, so we are sure that you will want to take a look and increase your hype for visiting it in the future.

Here you can see it:

This is what Super Nintendo World Florida looks like today

As you could see, this material confirms the impressive speed at which this section is being built, all to offer a recreation of the most famous kingdom in the world of video games.

It is worth mentioning that the place will offer attractions such as Yoshi’s Adventure, Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge and the roller coaster Donkey Kong: Mine Cart Madnesswhich are planned to open to the public sometime in 2025.

We just have to wait for the new Super Nintendo World continue to take shape and we can see how similar it will be to the version in California, so we will be attentive to any news that Universal Studios shares in the coming months.

