Playing Super Mario Odyssey can help reduce symptoms of depression better than other traditional methods, according to a study done in Germany.

These are the conclusions of a study published in Frontiers in Psychiatry (via Psypost), “effects of a video game intervention on symptoms, motivation and spatial-visual memory in depression.”

Specifically, patients in a study group that six weeks passed playing Super Mario Odyssey on Nintendo Switch showed “a significant decrease in the proportion of participants with clinically significant levels of depressive symptoms,” as well as “higher mean training motivation compared to the active control group.”

The study compared the effects of 46 people diagnosed with depression (and who do not usually play video games) divided into three groups: some played Super Mario Odyssey for six weeks, others used standard clinical treatment (psychotherapy and medication) and others followed a program “CogPack” used for cognitive treatments.

The effects of Super Mario Odyssey to reduce symptoms of depression

The goal of the study, rather than demonstrating whether the video game was beneficial for depression, was to demonstrate that standard depression research only focuses on affective symptoms (sadness, disinterest) and not enough on cognitive symptoms: persistent negative thoughts, difficulty concentrating and making decisions.

These cognitive symptoms may persist even when the affective symptoms have disappeared.

But according to the thesis of the author of the study, Moritz Bergmann, the intervention of the 3D video game. which requires exercising the brain's hippocampus, produces improvements in mood, training motivation, and visuospatial memory functions in people with major depressive disorder.

The results showed that participants who played Super Mario Odyssey demonstrated greater training motivation than those who used the “CogPack.” In general, the depressive symptoms of participants in the Nintendo game group dropped much more than in the other two groups.

However, the results of the group of Super Mario Odyssey Regarding improvements in visuospatial memory, they were insufficient to determine that the use of the game was decisive. Despite this, “these findings suggest that video game training may be an affordable and feasible intervention for patients with MDD that can be used in conjunction with standard treatment and therapy.”