One of the most beloved games of last year was, without a doubt, Super Mario Bros. Wonder, which arrived at the end of 2023 to surprise once again with the incredible world of the plumber. A couple of months have passed since then and one of the abilities that Yoshi was going to have, but that was left in the pipeline, has just been revealed.

The game was one of the best of last year

As you surely remember, this Nintendo Switch installment was launched on October 20 and went down very well in the community and critics, to such an extent that it received a nomination for Best Game of the Year at The Game Awards 2023.

Although the game was liked a lot, those responsible revealed that it could have had more options in its gameplay. One of them was the well-known Yoshi attack of throw eggsalthough that idea was ultimately discarded because it was difficult to control.

“As for Yoshi's actions, I thought it would be better if he could throw eggs, so we tried to create a prototype and test it. However, it became difficult to control and, in order for new players to have fun, we decided that the current way was the best,” confessed producer Takashi Tezuka in an interview with Famitsu.

Related Video: June Nintendo Direct: News Roundup



As you could see, Super Mario Bros. Wonder was able to add even more surprises to its proposal, although those responsible for the game wanted to leave things alone so that any user could enjoy it and Yoshi ended up with an ability in which he does not suffer damage when hit, but without using power-ups.

It is worth mentioning that this attack to throw Yoshi's eggs has been seen in several games such as Yoshi's Island and Yoshi's Story, so it would have been very interesting to have it in this Flower Kingdom adventure.

We remind you that Super Mario Bros. Wonder is available exclusively on Nintendo Switch. You can find out other news related to the game at this link.

Would you have liked to throw Yoshi eggs in the title? Tell us in the comments.

Stay informed at LEVEL UP.

Related video: News summary



Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News

Fuente