While 2023 It was a great year for video games in terms of good quality releases, it was a very uneven period for the film industry. Although there were great hits that conquered the box office, some studios released feature films that failed at the box office and were unable to exceed the investment. This peculiar situation caused Disney to lose its streak.

Disney loses the crown and Universal Pictures conquers the box office in 2023

According to an article in Variety magazine, Universal Pictures dominated the box office in 2023. In the last 12 months, it released 24 film productions, including Super Mario Bros. The Movie, M3GAN and Oppenheimer. In total, he raised $4907 MMDD Worldwide.

Besides, Disneywhich since 2015 was the highest-grossing studio, fell to second place and grossed $4827 MMDD Worldwide. He launched 17 movies in 2023, including Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, The Little Mermaid, The Marvels and Indiana Jones and the Doomsday Dial.

In a press release, the entertainment giant partially attributed the difference in $80 billion to the fact that he launched 7 less movies than Universal Pictures over the past year. Although he fell one place on the list, he emphasizes that 4 of the highest-grossing releases of 2023 are his.

Certainly, Disney had a very difficult year. On the side of MarvelGuardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 was the only box office hit with a worldwide gross of $845 millionwhile Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania fell short with earnings of $476 MMDD. And yes, The Marvels is already the studio's worst failure.

On the other hand, The Little Mermaid is in the top 10 of the highest-grossing films of 2023 with a gross of $569.6 billionbut it could be considered a modest success if we consider that it had a budget of $250 million.

2023 was not the best year for Disney and its productions

Universal Pictures dominated the 2023 box office thanks to Super Mario Bros. The Movie

It's no surprise that Universal Pictures is at the top. Of the $4907 MMDD in profits it obtained in 2023, more than $1300 MMDD They come from Super Mario Bros. The Movie, an animated film that broke many box office records during its run in theaters around the world.

On the other hand, Oppenheimer, the biographical film directed by Christopher Nolan which tells an important part of the history of the theoretical physicist Robert Oppenheimerraised $950 MMDD Worldwide.

Another of the studio's notable films was Five Nights at Freddy's, the live-action adaptation of the video game of the same name. Although it received very bad reviews, it managed to have a worldwide box office of more than $300 billion and quickly became the most successful horror film of 2023. Despite its strong performance, neither Universal Pictures nor Blumhouse Productions have greenlit the sequel.

Universal Pictures was the highest-grossing studio of 2023

According to the report, Warner Bros. took third place with $3840 MMDD, an achievement that was made possible by the success of Barbie. Finally, Sony Pictures y Paramount They were left off the podium, and it is estimated that they raised around $2000 MMDD in 2023.

But tell us, what was your favorite movie of 2023? Let us read you in the comments.

