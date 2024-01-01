Suara.com – After releasing the one poor family, one graduate program in Wonogiri and the Free Pass and Go to Work Vocational School in Sukoharjo, now presidential candidate number 3 Ganjar Pranowo has released Gratisin, a super fast, free and evenly distributed internet program.

Together with national influencers such as Fuji, Tariq Halilintar, Harris Vrza, Iqbal and others, Ganjar launched his flagship program at Borsumy Heritage Kota Lama Semarang, Monday (1/1/2024).

On that occasion, hundreds of young people from Greater Semarang enthusiastically welcomed Ganjar's newest program.

“This is a program that young people need, Mr Ganjar really understands what we want,” said Ardian (20), one of the participants at the location, Monday (1/1/2023)

He admitted that the internet in Indonesia is still inferior compared to other countries. Apart from the slow speed, the distribution is also uneven.

“Let alone remote areas outside Java, in Java there are still many areas that are blank spots. Even though everything is now digital, and the internet is an urgent need to fulfill,” he stressed.

Apart from that, Rio (17), one of the Semarang City students, also welcomed the Gratisin program. According to him, the program is very helpful for the community, especially those who have children of learning age.

“We now have a very high need for internet for studying. IDR 100,000 a week. I myself can't afford it, so I borrow a neighbor's WiFi just to do my assignments,” he said.

With this super fast, free and evenly distributed internet program, he admitted that he no longer needs to be confused about accessing the internet.

Apart from supporting teaching and learning and easing the burden on parents regarding their children's internet quota, this program is also considered to be able to bridge the creation of young Indonesians in the digital industry.

“That's right. This is a program whose benefits will definitely be felt by many people,” he said.

Gratisin is a program initiated by Ganjar to accelerate progress for Indonesia. He hopes that many young people's creations and innovations in the digital field will grow.

“One of the characteristics of developed countries is that their internet is fast. Meanwhile, our internet is still far behind compared to Singapore, for example. Many areas do not have internet access, even though this is what the people need,” said Ganjar.

He chose to make it free for students by opening access to information as widely as possible for them. In this way, children can study comfortably and calmly without the confusion of purchasing quotas.

“Apart from students, it was also proposed to be free for MSME players. This is an interesting proposal because our MSMEs really need digital marketing and internet access,” he said.

Apart from super fast, free and equitable internet, Ganjar will also distribute free laptops to 53 million students throughout Indonesia.