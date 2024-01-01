Suara.com – A total of 331 Sumedang Regional Hospital patients, consisting of 248 inpatients and 83 emergency room patients, were evacuated by the government to the building yard and five tents on the main road after an earthquake measuring 4.8 M rocked Sumedang, on Sunday (31/12/2023).

“The results of the rapid assessment by the joint team showed that three hospital buildings had cracks, including the Pavilion, VIP and Sakura buildings. The team continues to comb other points for further checks,” Plt. Head of the BNPB Disaster Data, Information and Communication Center Abdul Muhari in his written statement, Monday (1/1/2024).

Muhari said that another hospital in the location affected by the earthquake, namely Pakuon Hospital, was in safe condition. However, all patients were still evacuated from the building as a precaution until conditions could be ensured to be safe and under control.

Apart from that, in the Babakan Hutip area, there were 53 houses and as many as 200 residents who were evacuated to a nearby field.

The joint team is currently setting up field tents to accommodate affected residents.

The Sumedang Regency Government has also prepared a Main Command Post at the Christmas-New Year Pam Post which is located in front of Sumedang Square, including an information post.

As previously reported, Acting. The Regent of Sumedang, Tuti Ruswati, ensured that conditions in Sumedang were safely under control and appealed to residents to remain calm. Tuti advised that if an aftershock occurs, you can immediately leave the house.

Regarding the crack in the wall of the “Cisumdawu Twin Tunel” on the Cisumdawu Toll Road, the local Forkopimda is still coordinating with CKJT, which is always the manager of the Cisumdawu Toll Road.

As a form of support for accelerating the handling of the earthquake disaster in Sumedang, the Head of the National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB) Lt. Gen. TNI Suharyanto is scheduled to leave for the affected location (1/1/2024). (Source: Antara)