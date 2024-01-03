Cargo hit by rocket fired by Houthi rebels

Suez Canal, Maersk also changes course due to fear of attacks

The route through the Red Sea and the Suez Canal is becoming increasingly emptier. After MSC, managed by Gianluigi Aponte, which had already made this decision by the end of 2023, and the German company Hapag-Lloyd, the Danish Maersk also decided to indefinitely suspend transit from the canal. Mf reports it. The choice came after a brief interruption dthe 48 hours caused by an attack by Yemen's Houthi rebels, supported by Iran and allies of Hamas, against the Maersk Hangzhou container ship last Sunday. “We have decided to suspend all transits through the Red Sea/Gulf of Aden until further notice,” the Danish company said in an update sent to customers yesterday, adding that an investigation was underway into the weekend incident.



The situation remains constantly evolving. For shipments deemed necessary, Maersk will follow a route around Africa, passing the Cape of Good Hope. More than 30 Maersk ships were expected to transit through the Suez Canal in the coming days, Reuters reported. while 17 other voyages of the company's container ships were put on hold. Maersk shares rose 6% in waiting for the company's decision. The temporary use of the canal by container ships was caused by the weekend assault. The United States, present in the area with the international coalition, responded to the request for help, sinking three of the four boats attacked. Tension in the area is high, with the Iranian warship Alborz which entered the Red Sea on January 1, passing through the Strait of Bab el-Mandeb. Iran provided no details on the warship's mission, saying periodic operations in the Red Sea are aimed at protecting routes maritime.

Prior to Maersk, MSC had suspended travel through the Suez Canal following an attack on its MSC United VIII on 26 December, traveling from Saudi Arabia to Pakistan. The route had been blocked by MSC until further notice, with a diversion around Africa, and according to MF—Milano Finanza, there are no indications as to when the Swiss company will resume use of the canal. The priority of the company led by Gianluigi Aponte, as indicated in the note, is “the protection of the lives and safety of our crews”. Hapag-Lloyd, on the other hand, has suspended navigation through the Suez Canal until at least January 9, when it will reassess the decision. The Suez Canal route remains crucial to world trade.

According to RBC Capital Markets, about 12% of global trade and about 3 million barrels of crude oil pass through the Red Sea every day. A significant restriction on trade on this route could raise costs and affect inflation. Yesterday was a very volatile day for oil. At the open, Brent and WTI prices rose as much as 12% on fears that international tensions could limit supply. However, as the day progressed, this concern diminished, at least according to investors. After Maersk's announcement on the suspension of passage through the Suez Canal, both indices closed lower by around 1%, with Brent around 76 dollars and WTI at 71 dollars.

