The latest series of NVIDIA graphics cards, the RTX 40, are classified as the most powerful in their different versions, the queen of which is the RTX 4090. That is why they are so prized by gamers, even the smallest of these. family like the 4060 Ti, which was stolen from a PC on display in a store, according to a gamer who visits it regularly.

User who shared a photo of his local Costco, which is a famous international chain of stores in the United States, where they had a gamer computer on display without much security, apparently. Something that is common to see since with this, sellers can show what the equipment and the parts that make it up look like. But to his surprise, on a new visit to this store, the user realized that someone had removed the graphics card from the cabinet, probably taking advantage of the fact that the cover on one side was not on and the lack of care on the part of the sellers. .

The story was shared by this gamer in a Reddit post, where he published a photo of the equipment on display, without the GPU inside. And as we anticipated, the specifications in the nearby unopened boxes, the PC had an NVIDIA RTX 4060 Ti graphics card in its specifications. Hardware that according to this player, someone took the opportunity to poach the golden piece, which has a price of $500.

Something that makes a lot of sense, since in addition to the fact that the side glass cover was not screwed, and the supermarket staff is not going to remove it preventively thinking that putting it on and taking it off could damage the hardware, and the team's idea was to exhibition of the same. In addition, the same user says that he also noticed that someone had manipulated the RAM and the CPU heat sink, trying to loosen the RAM and fan supports on the heatsink to obtain a juicier loot, but with the urgency and speed of action decided to discard the idea.

Finally, in the comments they joke that perhaps the same user was the one who perpetrated the theft, saying: “This is exactly what someone who just looted that 4060 ti would say to mislead people,” calling for someone to check his pockets. before leaving the store.