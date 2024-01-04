Stock market, Piazza Affari clearly rising. Spread stable under 170 basis points

Initial upward phases at Milan Stock Exchange with the Ftse Mib at +0.50% and 30,251 points. In the rest of Europe, the Dax 30 in Frankfurt stands at +0.30%, in line with the Cac 40 of Paris (+0,28%) e the FTSE 100 in London (+0,29%).



The market awaits further indications on the timing of monetary easing, after the minutes of the board of directors Fed in December made it clear that governors are increasingly convinced that inflation is under control and worried about the damage that an “excessively restrictive” monetary policy could cause to the economy, but they did not clarify when the rate cuts could begin.

On the list, financials are positive (General +0,70%, Mps +1,77%, Understanding +0,50%, Unicredit +0.14%), industrialists (Stellar +0,10%, Stm +0,19%, Leonardo +2,23%) e Tim with a +0.38% to 0.2907 euros per share. Among the main energy sources, Enel ed Eni they earn 0.56 and 1.11 percent respectively.

Lo spread between 10-year BTPs and German Bunds opens stable at 168 points, not far from the 167 points of yesterday's closing. The 10-year yield stands at 3.68%.

