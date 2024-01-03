The actor, Steven Yeun, known for his role in “The Walking Dead” would have left “Thunderbolts” after the leaks of his character

In the labyrinthine world of cinema, where the plots and destinies of its stars change faster than the blink of an eye, Steven Yeun, known for his role in “The Walking Dead,” has decided to leave Marvel Studios’ “Thunderbolts” project.an unexpected movement that has shocked fans.

Recently, the rumor that Yeun had resigned from “Thunderbolts” circulated like a whisper on the networks. The renowned media The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed that, indeed, the rumors are true. The reason? A conflict of agendas. Recall that the production of “Thunderbolts” was delayed due to Hollywood strikes in 2023, which unleashed chaos on production schedules.

The Hero Who Never Was: Yeun as Sentry

The actor, who joined the cast of “Thunderbolts” in an initially undisclosed role, was set to play Bob Reynolds, better known as Sentry in the Marvel universe. Robert Kirkman, co-creator of “The Walking Dead” and “Invincible” and a close friend of Yeun, confirmed this detail last November. Kirkman told a curious anecdote about Yeun during a costume fitting, where the actor joked about the Sentry suit's colors matching those of Invincible, another superhero he plays.

Currently, Yeun lends his voice to protagonist Mark Grayson in the animated adaptation of “Invincible” by Prime Video, reaffirming his connection to the world of superheroes, even if it is outside of the MCU.

“Thunderbolts”: An ensemble of antiheroes

The film promises to be a cinematic feast, bringing together a team of reformed anti-heroes and villains from across the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The film features an all-star cast including Sebastian Stan, Hannah John-Kamen, Wyatt RussellJulia Louis-Dreyfus, Florence Pugh, David Harbour, Olga Kurylenko y, Recently joined, Harrison Ford and Ayo Edebirithe latter in a role yet to be revealed.

Jake Schreier directs this highly anticipated installment from an original script by Eric Pearson and rewritten by Lee Sung Jin. Despite the delays, “Thunderbolts” is scheduled to be released in theaters on July 25, 2025, marking a new chapter in the expansion of the MCU.

Steven Yeun's departure from “Thunderbolts” is, without a doubt, an unexpected turn in the already dynamic Marvel universe. Although its absence will be notable, the talented remaining cast and promising direction ensure that “Thunderbolts” will be an exciting and unique addition to the MCU.

The characters we will see in Thunderbolts and those we will not

The catalog of Marvel Studios characters that opens the film gives a range of possibilities for surprise and exciting appearances. One of the highest expectations lies in the possible inclusion of characters like Moonstone and Songbird, whose stories in the comics are closely linked to the Thunderbolts. These characters would bring a wealth of complexity and moral conflict to the already diverse team.

On the other hand, The cancellation of Baron Zemo's appearance in the film has been confirmed, a character who was originally expected to lead the group. Played by Daniel Brühl, Zemo has been a key figure in the MCU, especially in “Captain America: Civil War” and “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” series. His exclusion from “Thunderbolts” has been a surprise to fans, given his founding role on the team in the comics.

Besides, the possibility of incorporating lesser-known characters from the vast Marvel universe is rumored, which could enrich the film with new faces and dynamics. This would follow Marvel's trend of introducing less mainstream characters into their projects, as seen in recent films.

“Thunderbolts” promises to be an amalgamation of heroes and anti-heroes with surprises in its castkeeping fans guessing about who will join or leave this new MCU adventure.