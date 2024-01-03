Marvel Studios suffers another hard blow. The actor who was going to play Sentry (Vigía), Steven Yeun, leaves the studio aside and leaves the UCM by surprise.

Steven Yeun has left the next Marvel movie. The renowned actor, famous for his roles in The Walking Dead and Minari, was going to make his MCU debut as Sentry in the Thunderbolts movie. However, it was recently announced that Yeun has left the project. Although the reasons for his departure have not been revealed.

The actor initially expressed his enthusiasm for the role. Steven Yeun He mentioned that his involvement in Marvel Studios arose due to his work on the Netflix series Beef, directed by Jake Schreier, who was also in charge of directing the Thunderbolts movie. However, it is now confirmed that the Asian star will no longer be part of the UCM film.

What awaits the actor soon in Hollywood?

Steven Yeun, recognized for his varied and acclaimed roles, from his time on The Walking Dead to his Oscar nomination for Minari, as well as his participation in series such as Amazon Prime Video's Invincible, also has other projects underway beyond Marvel Studios. That includes his participation in Bong Joon-ho's new film, titled Mickey 17, alongside prominent Hollywood stars such as Robert Pattinson and Mark Ruffalo.

Despite the departure of Steven Yeun at Marvel Studios, Thunderbolts features a notable cast, including Sebastian Stan, Hannah John-Kamen, Florence Pugh, David Harbor, among others. The film was scheduled to begin filming in summer 2023, but delays in the film industry, due to strikes, have postponed the start of filming until spring 2024. Although production is expected to continue, the replacement of Yeun as Sentry has not yet been announced.

