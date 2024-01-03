Steven Yeun (image from cordonpress) will be in Marvel's Thunderbolts

According to insider rumors, actor Steven Yeun could leave his role as Sentry in “Thunderbolts”

A few months ago it was confirmed that Steven Yeun (The Walking Dead”) would be present in a Marvel Studios project. A few months later, it was confirmed that the actor will be in charge of bringing Sentry to life in the “Thunderbolts” movie. On January 1, 2024, Insider Daniel RPK revealed that the actor tried on the suit for the film and was able to take a look at it. But this is not all, the interesting thing is that he said that it may be the best live-action suit made by the studio.

Today, through different insider sources, a rumor circulated of Steven Yeun's possible resignation from the project. While others say he has already abandoned it. Some of the sources say that this would be to go to DC Studios, where James Gunn gave him the chance to play Nightwing.

Steven Yeun cordonpress en Thunderbolts

Who is Sentry?

Sentry one of the most powerful characters in Marvel comics. A few months ago, Robert Kirkman had a talk with comic artist David Finch, the creator of The Walking Dead, where he said: “My good friend Steven Yeun will play Sentry in a movie”. “He called me and went to a costume fitting. I hope I don't get into trouble… I don't think it's a spoiler.” Kirkman jokes. “I know he was studying Sentry's trajectory and said, 'Oh shit, I forgot that Invecible is also yellow and blue,'” she added.

About “Thunderbolts” plot is kept secret, but Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) will create a team with some Marvel characters for the most dangerous missions. The group will consist of Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), Alexei Shostakov (David Harbour), Antonia Dreykov (Olga Kurylenko), Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan), John Walker (Wyatt Russell) and Ava Starr (Hannah John-Kamen). The big threat could be Sentry (Steven Yeun), which would lead to a big battle.

Marvel Studios' Thunderbolts