The year has just begun, which means it's time to turn the page and do without older technology. Unfortunately, that means that apps and services they stopped receiving support in certain ecosystems. Steam is in that situation.

In mid-2023, Valve announced that Steam will stop supporting older Windows operating systems starting in January 1, 2024. We have already crossed that date, which means that this measure has come into effect and is expected to affect thousands of users around the world.

Now, on which operating systems will the gaming application no longer receive support? Will users still be able to play the titles they purchased? The company provided an answer to these questions.

Steam stopped having support in Windows 7,8 and 8.1, what will happen to the platform?

At the beginning of this year, Steam officially stopped receiving support in Windows 7, Windows 8 y Windows 8.1. This means that you will no longer receive improvements or updates, including new security measures. Additionally, technical support will be unable to offer help to users who have these operating systems.

Now, will people with those versions of Windows be able to use the platform? Valve hopes that the Steam client and games will be able to run on older operating systems, but cannot guarantee that the services will work properly in the coming months.

So, it could be a matter of time before users start experiencing problems run your games or for enter the application. The company urges all affected people to update their operating systems to Windows 10 o superiors To avoid inconveniences.

In the future, Windows 7, 8 and 8.1 players may have problems playing and using Steam

According to Valve, this change was necessary because the platform has an integrated version of Google Chromewhich is incompatible with older versions of the operating system of Microsoft. Additionally, future updates will require features that are only available in newer versions of the operating system.

“Computers running these operating systems, when connected to the Internet, are susceptible to new malware and others exploits which will not be patched. That malware can cause your PC, Steam, and your games to malfunction or crash. That malware can also be used to steal your Steam account credentials or other services,” Valve commented.

But tell us, are you one of the affected players? Let us read you in the comments.

