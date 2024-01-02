Steam players will never again be able to enjoy one of the games in their catalog, which has been removed forever

Steam has started 2024 in style, releasing new free to play games and continuing with the promotion that allows you to get 3 free content for a limited time on the Valve platform. However, not everything could be good news for PC players, since we must regret the forever loss of one of the games in the catalog of the digital store and that taking into account that It was only released two years ago. officially.

So that, all those who would like to play Dread Hunger will never be able to do so. From the January 1starting the new year, the studio responsible for its development has ceased support for the proposal, so it is now listed as totally inaccessible to players on the most used platform.

“Today, with heavy hearts, we announce the upcoming closure of the official Dread Hunger servers. We want to express our deepest gratitude to everyone who has played the game. After exploring various options for keeping the game's official servers online, we now find ourselves in the difficult position of We can no longer support the surprisingly high ongoing server costs. Dread Hunger servers are being hacked Frequent and severe DDOS attacks. “These attacks not only disrupt the gaming experience for everyone, but also impose a significant financial burden,” the studio said in the official statement.

Dread Hunger disappears forever from the Steam catalog

A game of survival and betrayal. Eight explorers cross the unforgiving Arctic with their ship. Among the crew, two traitors summon dark powers to sabotage them.. Make a fire to stay warm, avoid wolves and other predators, and hunt for food to stay alive in the brutal, unforgiving Canadian Arctic. Give them contaminated food, lure animals to attack them, bewitch them with blood magic, or if all else fails… just shoot them in the back. In the Arctic, you will have to make cruel decisions in order to eat. Dismember corpses and use the pieces as weapons… or as food.

This is how the title was defined on its Steam page before its support ended forever, something that happened on January 1, so It is already shown as unplayable on the Valve platform. Luckily, there are many proposals that can serve as an alternative, so you don't have to miss the disappearance of Dread Hunger.

