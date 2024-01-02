It was a matter of time before this happened and the time has come: PC players with old versions of Windows have been left without support from Steam. This was announced by Valve through its support website, where it states that since January 1, Steam has stopped supporting Windows 7, Windows 8 and Windows 8.1. A small stick for some players that, really, and with the data on the table, is not that big of a deal. Let's go by parts.

What does this mean exactly. That Valve stops supporting these versions means that, from now on, the Steam client will no longer receive updates of any kind, including security ones. Likewise, the Steam support team will not be able to offer help when there are technical problems and, obviously, “Steam will not be able to guarantee the continued operation of Steam on unsupported operating system versions.”

In fact, according to Valve, “we expect the Steam client and games on these older operating systems to continue working for some time without updates after January 1, 2024, but we cannot guarantee continued functionality after that date.” .

Why this movement. Well, the truth is that it is quite simple. Steam's main features rely on a built-in version of Google Chrome that no longer works on older versions of Windows. In addition, Valve points out, future versions of Steam “will require Windows feature and security updates that are only present in Windows 10 and higher.” Not to mention that software without support or security patches is insecure and in that sense…

These versions of Windows are outdated. Windows 7 and Windows 8.1 have been out of support since January 10, 2023. Since before, in fact, but some users had extended support for security updates (or third-party patches). In the case of Windows 7, Microsoft ended support on January 14, 2020. These are outdated operating systems and, as such, may not be secure. It makes all the sense in the world for Steam to abandon these versions once and for all.

The scope of the measure. According to the most recent Steam hardware survey (December 2023 at the time of writing), Windows 7 is installed on 0.68% of computers, while Windows 8.1 is installed on 0.15 %. In other words, this measure will not affect even one in a hundred players. The most popular version on Steam is Windows 10, with a 53.45% share, followed by Windows 11 with 41.95%.

Contrasting data. That data is from Steam, so it is not surprising that users are more up to date. However, outside of the gaming world, things are quite different. According to StatCounter, Windows 10 has a share of 67.46%. In second place is Windows 11, with 26.52%. In third position is Windows 7, with 3.34% and in fourth, Windows 8.1 with 1.66%. For the curious, there are still 0.64% of computers running Windows XP.

