Steam continues to expand its catalog of free to play proposals and another 6 have been added that can now be tried for free on the platform.

If you thought that Epic Games Store It was the only platform that was going to have a promotion as special as its 17 free games for Christmas, you were very wrong. And it is that Steam has joined the party adding new free to play games to celebrate the arrival of 2024. However, it seems that Valve's platform has done little, since 6 additional free games have been released that you can now download at no cost.

Albatross

Albatross is a first or third person shooter game designed with 7 game modes for users to play, and includes single-player and multiplayer options. You can play any of the game modes with friends and try them all.

Project Parallel

Fight for the freedom of the multiverse as you leap through dimensions in this third-person 3D platformer. She plays as Nohla, a determined vigilante, and switches between worlds to stop the death cult that threatens everywhere and everyone. Can you face your painful past and save the future?

Project N.E.X.T

Project NEXT: A dynamic 3D shooter where teams Red and Blue fight across shifting kingdoms, from picturesque villages to vibrant cities. Take on modes like Deathmatch and Survive, with an added zombie twist. Strategy and skill reign supreme!

Peasant Royale

Meet the first independent medieval battle royale game! Take part in battles with up to 50 players using a wide variety of weapons and other items.

Randy Blaster 3D

Face endless waves of Randy's evil minions in this retro-style survival FPS. Unlock new regions of the map and purchase weapons and upgrades from Dandy Randy's Practical Pantry. Explore Twitch Deep Integration, a new technology that allows streamers to interact with their audience in real time like never before.

Snowbreak: Containment Zone

Snowbreak: Containment Zone is a 3D science-fiction role-playing and shooting game developed with Unreal Engine 4 with support for cross-play and shared progress.. After the Advent of the Titans, pollution and danger are rampant in the Aleph Zone. As an “Analyst”, your duty is to return to the Aleph Zone in the company of Manifestations with completely different personalities to uncover the truth of this dust-covered world.

