Steam updates its free to play catalog again and begins 2024 with the most interesting proposals that you can try at no cost

just started 2024, a year that aims to be very important in the video game sector. From Steam They don't want to lose the good manners and while there are no free game promotions for a limited time, something that seems to be reserved exclusively on these dates for the Epic Games Store, the free to play title catalog has been updated, so all users of the platform Valve can now download and play these 6 games for free.

Conquest of Empires 2

This game is like an encyclopedia of ancient civilizations, where you will experience the rise and struggle of ancient civilizations. In the title, you will become the lord of a city and choose one of the four great civilizations, namely China, Rome, Egypt or Persia, to start your own civilization. This game is not only a construction simulation, but you also need to summon heroes and soldiers, skillfully combine all kinds of units and formations, and even fight against longer odds.

Download Conquest of Empires 2 for FREE on Steam

Arkanoid – Eternal Battle: Battle Royale F2P Edition

The iconic block breaker is back! Embrace the intensity of Battle Royale for free, thanks to the Eternal Battle mode, with up to 25 players online. He plays now for free and tries to get to the top of the scoreboard. Additional modes can be purchased separately.

Descarga Arkanoid – Eternal Battle: Battle Royale F2P Edition GRATIS en Steam

Forgotten Symphony

In the future, it surely won't be easy, right? Climate change, corporations running the country's politics, total surveillance and absurd laws as far as the eye can see. So welcome to the year 2234. Ellie is trying to live a completely normal and boring life. Playing video games, devouring pizza, and occasionally breaking the law when no one is looking. However, her monotonous and boring life changes abruptly when an unknown hacker gains unauthorized access to the computer chip in her brain and begins to take control of her body. To make the drama perfect, the stranger also claims to be from the year 2244. Unfortunately, his memory provides no further information.

Download Forgotten Symphony for FREE on Steam

Tiny Survivors

Tiny Survivors is a relaxed autobattler from above with many randomly generated enemies and synergies.

Download Tiny Survivors FREE on Steam FREE on Steam

Politon (prologue)

Politon is a turn-based strategy game with easy-to-understand mechanics and various game modes. Whether you want to defeat your friends online using your strategies or enjoy single-player game modes, Politon offers a variety of hex-based maps with different terrains. You will need to manage your economy while expanding your territories and defending your region from rival invasions. Are you ready to experience the joy of countless strategies using Politon's simple and deep game mechanics?

Download Politon FREE on Steam FREE on Steam

VFurrika!

VFurrika! is an addictive puzzle game that combines the charm of your favorite VFur streamers with strategic gameplay. Drop your favorite furry VTuber into a glass and watch them merge with other VTubers on contact!

Download VFurrika! FREE on Steam FREE on Steam

