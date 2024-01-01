The Rebel Moon star reveals some details about what we can expect in the second installment (Spoiler Warning)

With the first part of Rebel Moon now available on Netflix, many fans are eager to know more details of what awaits us in April when the conclusion of this epic space adventure that comes from the hand of filmmaker Zack Snyder is released.

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter Staz Nair gives us details about the past of his character, Tarak, the flight scene he stars in in the first part and what we can expect in the second when it premieres on the platform in April 2024.

Staz plays Tarak in Rebel Moon, a former prince who went missing for reasons that will become evident in Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Warrior Who Leaves Marks, and the expanded R-rated director's cuts of both films. In the first installment the audience first encounters an enslaved Tarak on Hickman's (Ray Porter) ranch in Neu-Wodi, while Kora (Sofia Boutella) and Gunnar (Michiel Huisman) hope to recruit him to their cause against the hostile takeover. of the small town of Veldt by Admiral Noble (Ed Skrein).

Nair spoke about his experience filming the impressive Flight of Bennu sequence

To gain his freedom and settle his debt to Hickman, the latter asks Tarak to tame a wild Bennu, but Hickman does not know that Tarak already has a long history with the mythical bird-like creature on his home planet. The result is the stunning “Flight of the Bennu” sequence that not only grants Tarak his freedom but also a chance at redemption alongside Kora and his rebels.

“When I auditioned with Zack, I said, 'Zack, I feel like Tarak talks to himself as much as he talks to the bird,'” Nair said. “So I think the bird represents a life that happened a long time ago. It's another tether to his homeworld, and when he has the chance to free the bird, he has the chance to free himself, literally and metaphorically. So the symbiosis between him and the bird is not just because they are from the same planet; It is because they are in the same position.”

“The physical process behind Bennu's flight was actually much more practical than people might assume, which is why the CGI mixed with the physicality makes it so visually believable,” he said. “We did stunt training for weeks beforehand and Zack built some kind of mechanical bull. He went up to about 24 feet in less than a second or two, and I was hooked into this wide chair and body cavity. The specialist team was phenomenal and very diligent in making sure I was always safe. At the end of the shots they added the head just for the CGI guys, but there were times where it looked like a rollercoaster ride. It was great for me as an actor because he gave me some of the physical elements. He gave me the wind and movement that could really allow me to find my way to ride this instead of imagining what it would be like. So it was a lot of fun.”

Nair also touched on Kai's betrayal which was a shocking moment for the audience.

Physical fitness has been a major component of Snyder's filmography, so the Rebel Moon cast had to undergo grueling training sessions that created a genuine bond between their protagonists, to the point that a major story point was revealed. became a source of fear among the group.

Despite the efforts of Charlie Hunnam's Kai to help Kora and Gunnar assemble a team of rebels on Veldt's behalf, the self-proclaimed “opportunist” was handing them over to Motherworld's forces in the manner of Lando Calrissian (Billy Dee Williams) and DJ (Benicio del Toro) in the Star Wars franchise. However, Kai's betrayal would ultimately lead to his death, as Gunnar finally acted bravely when he mattered most. This inevitable loss of Kai and Hunnam, by extension, weighed on the cast to such an extent that they joked about Kai having a twin brother in hopes of keeping Hunnam around.

“For sure,” he said. “This is again a testament to Zack's spirit and his way of working. By training together, there was an inevitable level of camaraderie that was forged naturally through 'solidarity suffering', as I like to say. There was this shared experience and a shared struggle, and boy, was it a necessary struggle. It looked fantastic and inevitably brought us very close. The team joked that in the extended cut, there may or may not be a line where (Kai) says, 'Well, if you think I'm handsome, you should see my twin brother.' So we forged this wonderful bond, collectively. I even had some of the actors come to my wedding. Charlie and I really got along very well and it all started with those (training) conditions. And then (Kai's betrayal) really sucked. I know everyone says, 'Oh, the cast is amazing! I love them! They are the best! We really bonded,' but I know it's reflected in our behind the scenes. “I know that's also reflected in the relationships that exist on screen, and Zack just knows how to collect beautiful, wickedly weird and wonderful people.”

In the first trailer for Rebel Moon, there are shots of Tarak at a real funeral and screaming on a battlefield in a full suit, and Nair confirms that these as-yet-unseen moments will be in Part Two, unlike the extended cut of the film. First part.

“The first part is one side of the coin and I'm sure you'll see those little snippets in the second part,” says Nair. “As frustrating as it is and as easy as it is to watch myopia, this was Netflix's way of giving us two Snyder Cuts by splitting everything in half. The first part is (a quarter). So all those things will be explained and understood in the second part, especially in the extended versions of both. Those moments are very informative for my character and I hope that gives people a real idea of ​​the rise and fall of Tarak and where he started and where he ended. And throughout the franchise, we will get more and more information that will continue to fill in the gaps.

Synopsis first part of Rebel Moon

A ship crashes on Veldt, a moon at the edge of the universe. Its crew member is Kora (Sofia Boutella), a woman with a mysterious past who begins a new life in a quiet peasant village. The calm is soon interrupted when the tyrannical regent Balisarius (Fra Fee) and his cruel emissary, Admiral Atticus Noble (Ed Skrein), discover that the farmers have sold the harvest to the Bloodaxe (Cleopatra Coleman and Ray Fisher), leaders of the insurgents pursued by the Motherworld. Kora and Gunnar (Michiel Huisman), a kind farmer who doesn't know what war is, embark on a mission: to recruit warriors willing to risk their lives to defend the people of Veldt. They travel to other planets in search of the Bloodaxe, and gather a band of warriors who long for redemption: Kai (Charlie Hunnam), pilot and mercenary; General Titus (Djimon Hounsou), a legendary military man; Nemesis (Doona Bae), master of the use of the sword; Tarak (Staz Nair), prisoner of royal blood; and Milius (E. Duffy), resistance fighter. Meanwhile, on Veldt, the former mechanized protector Jimmy (voiced by Anthony Hopkins in the original version) awakens with a new objective. The newly recruited revolutionaries will have to learn to coordinate and trust each other if they want to prevent the armies of the Motherworld from destroying them all.

Preview of the second part

With Rebel Moon now available on Netflix, fans are eager to see how the story continues in Part Two. Nair promises that the upcoming film will provide more information about Tarak's past and his role in the conflict between the rebels and Motherworld forces.

