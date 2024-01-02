With the arrival of 2024, the Vodafone rate prices They have adjusted to the CPI and, taking into account the level of inflation, this means that there have been increases in the costs of all their rates, fiber, mobile and convergent. Let's go over how the price changes so that when you get your first bill of the year you won't be shocked.

The index on which Vodafone has based itself to apply the price regulations of its rates is the calculation of the average interannual CPI calculated from October 2022 to September 2023, which represents a 4.38% increase. According to the operator, this is done to “seek long-term business sustainability and acting in a clear and honest manner in the relationship with customers.” In addition, this year we can see how the new rates are applied directly from day 1 of 2024, while last year they did not begin to be adjusted until January 22, 2023. We must also remember that the social rates that will not be seen increased, are the only exception.

Vodafone mobile rates

The red operator's mobile-only rates are the ones that will least notice the increase, as they are smaller. In this case, an increase of up to 1.70 euros more in contract rates mobile. Some of the main changes in mobile rates at Vodafone are the following:

Vodafone yu Mobile: with 50 GB of data at 5G speed for 17 euros per month (no price change)

Vodafone Unlimited Basic: with unlimited data and minutes (5G and high speed 10 Mbps) for 28.10 euros per month (before 27 euros per month)

Vodafone Unlimited Max: with unlimited data at maximum speed and unlimited 5G minutes for 37.10 euros per month (before 35.60 euros per month)

Vodafone Unlimited Max with HBO Max, Disney+ or Amazon Prime: 40.70 euros per month (before 39 euros per month).

Fiber and convergent rates

In the case of fiber rates and those in which fiber and mobile are combined, according to the new regulation we can see price increases of up to 4.20 euros in the most expensive option and therefore most affected by the percentage of 4.38%.

Some examples of the main fiber and convergent rates are the following:

Tarifa de Yu 300 Mbps fiber only for 27 euros per month (no price change)

One Unlimited Basic: 600 Mbps fiber and line with data and unlimited minutes for 55.20 euros (now with online promotion at 50.20 euros, before 52.90 euros per month).

One Unlimited Max 600 Mbps: 600 Mbps fiber, line with data and unlimited minutes and TV with +70 channels for 62 euros per month (previously 59.40 euros per month).

One Unlimited Duo: 600 Mbps fiber with Super WiFi for maximum coverage, 2 mobile lines with data and Unlimited minutes, TV with +70 channels and a choice between HBO Max + Prime Video or Disney Plus + Prime Video for 78.90 euros per month (previously 75.60 ; although with an offer when contracting online that remains at 68.90 euros per month).

Unlimited Home: 1 Gbps fiber + up to 4 unlimited lines + TV with more than 100 channels and a choice between HBO Max, Disney+ and Prime Video for 91.40 euros per month (previously 87.40 euros per month)

In these rates, permanence is usually more present and, as the British operator already warned, price increases due to the CPI are not sufficient reasons to be able to break the contract. «Please note that updating prices according to IPC does not give the right to request cancellation of the contract. Therefore, if you unsubscribe and have outstanding commitments, you will have to pay the amount corresponding to the penalty associated with non-compliance.

And in Lowi?

Fortunately, Vodafone's secondary operator will not be affected by these price increases, as already happened at the beginning of 2023. In this way, the OMV that uses the red operator's network will continue to be one of those with the best rates and conditions, without being affected because of what happens with inflation.

The first match ball saved in this regard coincides with the beginning of the new year, but it must be remembered that Vodafone Spain was acquired by Zegona and that, once the agreement is made official and the investment fund takes control, it could apply changes both in the main operator as well as in the secondary one. A more aggressive pricing policy is to be expectedtaking into account that the red operator is the one that bleeds the most in number of clients and surely wants to reverse the situation as soon as possible.