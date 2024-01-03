As the new year arrives, several operators have decided to apply the CPI adjustment, which translates into price increases for customers. For example, in Movistar they will apply increases of between one and three euros depending on the product.

The blue operator also decides to increase its rates to adjust to inflation. However, if in Vodafone the increase was 4.38%, in Movistar the increase will average 3.1% in 2024. These updated rates will begin to apply starting January 15.

Fiber and mobile rates that increase in price

On this occasion, Movistar has not applied a “more for more” policy, as happened at the beginning of 2023 when the price increase had a certain justification. Now he hid behind being able to assume the increasing costs to maintain service.

«At Movistar, we work every day to offer you the best service so that you can enjoy superior connectivity with greater quality and coverage – investing in the most robust Fiber and 5G+ network in Spain – and give you an excellent and safe service.

Starting January 15, 2024, there will be a change in the price of your rate. If you are taking advantage of a promotion, you will continue to enjoy it under the same conditions until it ends.

In the combined fiber and mobile lines we can see increases that range between two and three euros more per monthdepending on the plan.

miMovistar Max: Fiber 600 Mbps + 2 mobile lines (30GB and 5GB) + TV will cost 59.90 euros per month (previously 57.90 euros per month).

miMovistar Unlimited: 1 Gbps fiber + 2 mobile lines (unlimited and 30GB) + TV for a price of 76.90 euros per month (before 74.90 euros per month)

miMovistar Unlimited x2: 1 Gbps fiber + 2 mobile lines (unlimited data) + TV will cost 93.90 euros per month (previously 90.90 euros per month)

miMovistar Unlimited x4: 1 Gbps fiber + 4 mobile lines (unlimited data) + TV will cost 123.90 euros per month (previously €120.90/month)

In the case of the customers who only have a mobile phone contract They will pay 2 euros more. Below you can find the new prices that you will have on your invoice starting January 15.

Unlimited contract 8 GB: with unlimited data with 8 GB ultra-fast, 5G+ coverage and unlimited calls for 16.95 euros per month (previously €14.95/month)

Unlimited contract 30 GB: with unlimited data with 30 GB ultra-fast, 5G+ coverage and unlimited calls for 25.95 euros per month (previously €27.95/month)

Unlimited Plus Contract: with unlimited unlimited data, 5G+ coverage and unlimited calls for 43.95 euros per month (previously €41.95/month)

This increase in mobile-only prices also applies to fiber-only customers, who will see their bill rise by 2 euros each month:

Fibra 300 Mbps: It costs 31.90 euros per month (previously 29.90 euros per month)

Fibra 600 Mbps: It will cost 35.90 euros per month (previously €33.90/month)

1 Gbps Fiber: It will cost 45.90 euros per month (although it is promoted at the price of 600 Mbps for 3 months)

Also uploaded on television

These changes, which add a few euros more to the monthly bill, will also apply to the television sector. For example in the new Movistar Plus+, a replacement for the old Lite, which has a price of 11 euros per month for the operator's customers. In this case, starting January 15 the cost will rise to 12 euros for customers.

Thus, the quota is equalized from Movistar to the one that O2 customers have had since the end of October. Thus, at least the customers of Movistar's secondary operator will not feel displaced by those of the main operator. Speaking of O2, this operator will currently maintain its rates as they are, so they may be even more interesting compared to those of the operator that serves them.