If you are looking for a quality electric scooter but you don't want to pay too much, this is your opportunity: El Corte Ingles has a great price for the Xiaomi Mi Electric Scooter 3. You have it for only 254.99 euros, with free shipping included.

*Some prices may have changed since the last review

Buy the Xiaomi Electric Scooter 3 at the best price





This model has an official price of 499.99 euros on the Xiaomi website. On the other hand, El Corte Inglés has it at a tight 254.99 euros, with a 49% discount that represents a savings of 245 euros. The price includes free shipping, although we will not receive it in time for Reyes.

The Xiaomi Electric Scooter 3 is a mid-high range electric scooter, which, although it is already surpassed by the fourth generation, is still an excellent urban mobility option and a reference.

It has front and rear lighting and a rear brake with E-ABS with regenerative braking and is capable of loading up to 100 kg load. In addition, it is foldable, so it can be conveniently stored in the trunk or at home.

In terms of autonomy, this model offers about 30 km of use and its 7,650 mAh (275 Wh) battery is fully charged in a few 8 and a half hours.





In terms of speed, like the rest of the brand's models, the maximum remains in the 25 km/h permitted by law, offering the three common modes of use(pedestrian, up to 5 km/h, Mode D, up to 20 km/h and maximum speed mode, up to the aforementioned 25 km/h).

Lastly, comment that this Scooter 3 also has an information screen on the handlebar post, and that it has Bluetooth 4.1 connectivitywith which to link it to the app for iOS or Android smartphones, in which we can configure it and obtain extra information about its status.

