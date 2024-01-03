Until now, Starlink's main business at the network level had been providing Internet via satellite, consolidating itself as an alternative to fiber for rural and remote areas, above all. The system of Elon Musk's company now goes one step further and also wants to be a alternative in mobile coverage.

With the launch of six Direct to Cell satellites included in a larger launch of 21 satellites that SpaceX has deployed with a Falcon 9 rocket (and that more will arrive in the future on Starship), the full mobile coverage anywhere you can see the sky.

Starlink for mobile coverage

Starlink has launched the first satellites with the capacity to provide mobile coverage. Until now, this business dependent on Elon Musk's SpaceX had focused on having satellite Internet, as an alternative to fiber, but now it will act as the equivalent of having cell towers from space.

These new satellites are part of the service known as Direct to cell And as the company explained, the six satellites of this mission “will boost global connectivity and help eliminate dead zones.” This is precisely the strength of the system, since although it is intended to have total coverage through telephone towers, this system allows coverage even in remote regions, providing peace of mind when customers need it most.

These “space cell towers” ​​work because they have an advanced eNodeB modem on board. When in orbit after launch, these satellites immediately connect via laser return to the Starlink constellation to provide global connectivity.

In this way, mobile phone providers that use Direct to Cell have reciprocal global access in all partner countries. For the moment, some of the mobile operators that have joined the Starlink initiative and their customers will be able to take advantage of this alternative coverage are T-Mobile (United States), Optus (Australia), Rogers (Canada), One NZ (New Zealand ), KDDI (Japan), SAL (Switzerland) and Entel (Chile). It is expected that more operators will join in the future, taking advantage of the fact that these satellites are already a reality in orbit.

Text, voice and satellite data messaging

Starlink's Direct to Cell program has the ability to provide access to text, voice and data messages for LTE phones worldwide. These services will be activated in stages. First of all, the ability to send text messages will arrive in 2024, while the rest of the features are planned for 2025.

«Direct to Cell works with existing LTE phones where you can see the sky. No hardware changes required“, firmware or special applications, providing seamless access to text, voice and data.”

According to Elon Musk, this will allow mobile phone connectivity anywhere on Earth. However, he has also highlighted what are the main current limitations regarding land mobile networks: “Please note that this only supports ~7Mb per beam and the beams are very large, so while it is a great solution for locations without mobile connectivity, it is not significantly competitive with existing land mobile networks.”