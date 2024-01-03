With the end of 2023, Steam has finally made an annual assessment of what the last 365 days have been like. That is why the Steam Awards have been revealed, which celebrate the most relevant titles in different categories, although this year it has two representatives who have raised more than one eyebrow.

And while Starfield has won the crown in the “Most Innovative Gameplay” category, Red Dead Redemption 2 achieves the same with the “With Love and Dedication” section. Two awards that do not seem deserved at allsince in the case of the Bethesda title we are talking about a work that has been highly criticized for its absence of playable new features.

“The designers of this game are at the forefront of creative experimentation, offering new perspectives and mind-blowing surprises. This game enchanted, inspired and entertained thanks to its original elements,” reads the description of the award in contrast to opinions that point to an exaggerated continuity on the part of Todd Howard's team. Remnant 2 and Shadows of Doubt These are some of the candidates who have been finalists.

In the case of Rockstar's work there are no doubts either. Arthur Morgan's Adventure has been credited as “still getting new content even after all these years.” However, nothing could be further from the truth, since the developer has not updated Red Dead Redemption 2 since 2020, so it has already It's been more than three years since the last patch.

It has been imposed on games like Deep Rock Galactic or Dota 2, so we can infer that it is all about community trolling. It seems clear that the objective is none other than to criticize both studies and show how they are not meeting the expectations of the players.

In VidaExtra | The Starfield community has created the definitive travel companion for every space adventurer: galaxy map, places, animals…

In VidaExtra | They create a mod for Starfield that removes one of the most annoying and iconic features of Bethesda games