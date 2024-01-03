2023 is a thing of the past, but the video game industry still recognizes the best exponents of the last 12 months. Thus, the winners of the Steam Awards. As expected, the controversy did not take long to appear and the players have already expressed their discontent.

To no one's surprise, Baldur's Gate 3, the masterpiece of Running Studios, was crowned champion and took home the GOTY at this award ceremony. It can also claim to be the best game of the year in The Game Awards 2023los Golden Joystick and other renowned ceremonies.

On the other hand, Lethal Company, Atomic Heart, Labyrinthine, Hogwarts Legacy and more games were able to obtain recognition at the Steam Awards; However, there are 2 titles that won and raised the community's eyebrows: Starfield from Bethesda and Red Dead Redemption 2 from Rockstar Games.

Triumph of Starfield and Red Dead Redemption 2 at the Steam Awards 2023 causes controversy

The RPG of Bethesda won the award for most innovative game of the yeara category that, as its name indicates, recognizes titles that present a design and mechanics that “are at the forefront of creative experimentation and provide a new and groundbreaking perspective.”

Since its release, Starfield has been mired in controversy and has many defenders and detractors. Although it is a good game, many fans agree with the idea that it is far from being a highly innovative experience, as it uses the same graphics engine and draws on many systems from the studio's previous games.

Is Starfield the most innovative game of 2023? Fans disagree

“The same formula from 12 years ago with the same engine, but replace the handcrafted areas with procedural generation? What an innovation,” criticized a player on Reddit. “Innovative? “It's probably the least innovative game I've ever played,” another user wrote on Twitter.

On the other hand, Red Dead Redemption 2 defeated RUST, DOTA 2, Deep Rock Galactic and Apex Legends to take home the “Award with love and dedication”, a category that recognizes those games that “to this day, still receive new content after so many years.”

The problem is that the multiplayer section of the open-world western received its last substantial update years ago. Even Rockstar Games confirmed that it will stop offering patches to focus on its other projects, referring to Grand Theft Auto 6 and GTA Online.

Although its last patch arrived a long time ago, RDR2 won an award

It is worth noting that users of the Valve platform chose the winners of the Game Awards 2023 in a voting process. Thus, the community believes that the players wanted to troll. For example, the triumph of the PC port of The Last of Us: Part I in Best soundtrack It also generated controversy.

But tell us, do you agree with the list of winners? Let us read you in the comments.

