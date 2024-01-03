We have interesting news related to Stardew Valley, the popular farming game, as its developer showed a new image of the next update to wish a happy year 2024.

This is the list with all the content of patch 1.6

As you probably know, Stardew Valley is available on consoles and PC, and has become an interesting proposition for players, who were fascinated by the quirky style of developer Eric “ConcernedApe” Barone.

Now, it was the same creator of the game who shared a new image of the long-awaited 1.6 update, all to send his best wishes to the users of the popular game.

Here you can see it:

This is ConcernedApe's post

As you could see, Barone continues to give something to talk about with the new content of his game, and on this occasion he took the opportunity to wish his followers a happy 2024; this with an image in which you can see a cow and the phrase “good luck to you next year.”

It is worth mentioning that ConcernedApe anticipated that the 1.6 update will include a large festival, 2 mini-festivals, new final content that will expand each of the skill areas, items and crafting recipes, more than 100 new lines of dialogue, winter clothing, new types of rewards and even accessories for pets.

The bad news is that the developer still hasn't revealed a release window for the patch, so all game users will have to continue waiting throughout this new year.

Stardew Valley is available on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, through Steam, and mobile. We remind you that Eric Barone is currently working on a new title known as Haunted Chocolatier.

