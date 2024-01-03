Today we have at least interesting information about Stardew Valley. Is about confirmation of news of its next update.

Stardew Valley

Specifically, after previously knowing some details of its upcoming 1.6 update, we now have more. Its developer, ConcernedApe, has offered a new image with more data about this patch.

Is about a new screenshot of Stardew Valley to celebrate the New Yearin which we can see a cow along with the message “good luck to you next year”, generating much speculation and discussion among followers.

Despite some theories that suggest a new festival, recommendations on the game's subreddit urge fans to focus on other new elements present in the image, such as the cow graphic. You can take a look at it below:

The next update, Stardew Valley version 1.6, promises a new “major festival,” two additional mini-festivals, late-game content, new crafting items and recipes, winter outfits for villagers, a new farm type, new secrets, and more unconfirmed content. We are looking forward to update 1.6, as it has been announced that it will be the last update for the game before ConcernedApe focuses on his next project, Haunted Chocolatier.

What do you think? Have you given Stardew Valley a chance? We read you.

