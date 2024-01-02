The narrative director of Star Wars Outlaws wanted to make it clear that Ubisoft Massive is developing this game to be a truly immersive galactic experience in the eyes of fans.

Star Wars Outlaws It comes to PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC this 2024 as one of the great games in the saga in recent years. The creators of Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora are now pursuing their new open world with great ambition as its central axis.

Although we do not have a date, we do know a few details about this Star Wars Outlaws… to which are added some new statements made by the game's narrative director, Navid Khavari, to Kotaku. The developer wanted to talk about Massive Entertainment's intentions.

The study wanted focus on the open world to shape Star Wars Outlaws and its story. The narrative will rely on the player's immersion through environmental elements such as a great recreation of wild environments and unique cities.

“Focusing on the open world aspect of the game allowed us build a deeply immersive Star Wars journey“said the manager. “We wanted to create a scoundrel who had never experienced something like this before. “He hasn't figured it all out yet and he doesn't have all the right answers all the time.”

The galactic recreation of Star Wars Outlaws

Basically, with Star Wars Outlaws we will see “dense cities full of activity”, as well as “open, mysterious and impressive environments.” That will be the developers' great asset to convince players and fans of the George Lucas saga.

“Space represents a super lucrative but very risky experience for any outlaw,” Khavari continued. “If you go off the beaten path, your willingness to explore will also bring surprises.”

“So you can go from accepting a contract to stealing an Imperial shipment, but then get distracted in your speeder and head to the Toshara savanna in search of an artifact, and the game will reward your curiosity,” said the creative director.

We really want to see this new galactic game in more depth, but if you want to make the wait more enjoyable, know that the narrative director has offered more details in recent days, where he has talked about various endings, Nyx, the planet Toshara and the Ashiga Clan for Star Wars Outlaws.